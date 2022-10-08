Crimean Bridge Attacked

Comment By: Stewart Brennan
I'm sure this US guided Ukraine attack in Crimea was to draw the Russians into an all-out war in Ukraine as it leaves no other options for Vladimir Putin. It is a direct attack on the Russian presidency as well. The west wants war and is desperate to draw Russia into their operation of a long-protracted war but also wants regime change while saying Vladimir Putin will use atomic weapons on Ukraine...we all know the US false flag script which of course happened in Syria where the terrorists the US supported used chemical weapons and then blamed the Syrian government, all of which was proven false.
This US operation has not ended. Vladimir Putin has no choice but to strike back hard, and that's when the US false flag will occur, if indeed it comes to pass. Personally, I think Putin has been holding back the inner demon, which quite literally is in all of us. Now I think we'll see a more direct focus. Vladimir Putin’s address to this blatant attack on Russian soil will be coming shortly, just after the Russian's strike back hard with conventional weapons. He will sternly warn the USA and NATO members again and this time the Russian military's actions will be an exclamation point. Otherwise, Vladimir Putin will lose support, which is also something the west desperately wants.
---------------------------------------------------------------
News Source: RTCrimean Bridge explosion just ‘the beginning,’ Ukraine says
Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee earlier said the key infrastructure was damaged by a truck blast
The blast that rocked the Crimean Bridge early on Saturday is just “the beginning,” a top aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has warned.
“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning,” Mikhail Podoliak tweeted. “Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.” The former journalist, who is effectively the Kiev regime's main propagandist, controls the president's "information policy."
He previously warned, in August, that that Europe’s largest bridge “should be destroyed” because it’s “an illegal construction and the main gateway to supply the Russian army in Crimea.”
The crossing was closed in the early hours of Saturday after a truck exploded, damaging the road and causing a huge fire.
Ukrainian officials have promised to attack the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian peninsula of Crimea to the country’s Krasnodar Region, on numerous occasions during the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.
Zelensky and other members of his team have also threatened that Ukraine will use force to retake Crimea, which overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a referendum in 2014.
The blast occurred at around 6am local time, causing a partial collapse of the road on the section for vehicles. A blaze also broke out on the parallel rail section, where seven fuel tanks caught fire. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck exploded as it was traveling along the 19-km-long structure.
The fire has been extinguished, and the damage caused by the blast is being assessed. The Crimean authorities said a ferry service will be provided while the bridge is being repaired.
--------------------------------------------------------
