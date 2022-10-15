The Activist Poet on The Freedom Convoy

The following is an excerpt, from my new book "The Activist Poet - Volume 3" which follows the poem "We Are Canadian!" on what it felt like when the "Freedom Convoy" began and rolled across Canada and then landed in Ottawa to stage a massive peaceful protest. -
We Are Canadian!
The Canadian trucker “Freedom Convoy 2022” was a spiritual godsend to millions of Canadians and an inspiration to many more millions if not billions of people around the world who’s lives and livelihoods had been or were in process of being destroyed by the ever-increasing medical tyranny by government mandates.
In essence, the Canadian trucker convoy and the millions of flag waving Canadians who rose up to greet the convoy on highways, overpasses and bridges, as it passed by their homes in rural and urban areas in the middle of a cold Canadian winter in 2022, sent a huge wave of hope across the country and broke the evil spell of fear cast upon the nation and the world by a treasonous collusion of governments, the World Health Organization, media and the powerful economic cartel behind it all.
The huge pushback against tyranny by ordinary people was a great sigh of relief in a country where government did not allow ANY dialog to be heard or seen that could challenge their COVID narrative.
In Quebec, the Canadian province where I live, provincial tyranny under dictator Francois Legault was in full dystopia. All of Quebec was under lockdown with a second curfew in place with mask mandates and vaccine mandates which he pushed even further by announcing that he was going to legislate a tax on the unvaccinated. We, the unvaccinated were already prevented from shopping at the large corporate stores, and security guards were set up to ensure it.
For two years people across Canada suffered under Federal and Provincial government COVID tyranny. However, when the momentum of the “Freedom Convoy” picked up and went viral across the internet, it was like a weight was lifted from our shoulders. All the stressful tension was relieved in one big exhale. It felt like we could breathe again.
For two years, my family and I felt like we were alone in a battle against a governing monster, but when the convoy started and people began to speak up and share the exact same fear and pain that we were experiencing, we smiled, our eyes filled with tears, and the pent-up emotions poured out. The spell was broken. There were others like us, millions like us in fact. We were not alone and we were certainly not “a small fringe minority”.
The Freedom Convoy gave us hope. It brought smiles and people together and gave us all a fighting chance. It was a national collective experience that was just as euphoric to me as the game winning goal in the final game of the 1972 summit series.
After a long hard-fought battle, we had a significant victory. I know, I experienced both moments in their own contexts and atmospheres 50 years apart. “Victory!”
Insults
In a September 2021 interview on a French-Canadian TV “program”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called anti-covid vaccine mandate protesters, “racists” and “misogynists” and further said “we have to make a choice, in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?” and then later in January 2022, he called the Canadian truckers freedom convoy “a small fringe minority with unacceptable views”.
Is that any way for the Prime Minister of Canada to talk about Canadians? It’s pure hate speech. I mean, I thought the Prime Minister was supposed to champion freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms? In my mind, there is nothing “unacceptable” about expressing one’s rights and freedoms!
The entire three-week protest experience was truly a historic moment in Canadian history, a moment when the people of the nation, with a grassroots movement, united against government tyranny and media collusion. All politicians in the provincial and federal parties, were decidedly pro vaccine mandate and they were against the protest that rose up across the country. If there were any politicians against the mandates, they certainly did not stand up and speak out! The one exception being Maxime Bernier of the Peoples Party of Canada.
The mainstream media also exposed themselves publicly as totally untrustworthy in the face of the powerful reality on the ground.
Government and media reports would try to demonize the protest movement and the organizers, saying that the Terry Fox monument was desecrated, that truckers had stolen food from a homeless shelter and that violent elements within the protest were desecrating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. All of these accusations were false and seen as lies by online supporters who viewed the live coverage that alternative grassroots media and internet bloggers provided.
Everyone not in Ottawa, wanted to know what was happening in Ottawa especially on the first day the convoy arrived and so when the mainstream media did not cover the protest and speeches held on the flatbed truck stage, millions of people in Canada and around the world turned to the live internet feeds provided by activists filming the event.
People quickly saw that there were two conflicting narratives; a government narrative of lies perpetuated by mainstream media and the reality of events provided by grassroots media and internet vloggers.
Canadian monuments were not being desecrated, they were being protected and respected. The protest was not violent, it was a big block party attended by Canadians from all over Canada. They picked up after themselves, cleaned the streets and donated tons of food to the homeless shelters. Businesses that opened in Ottawa, were booming for the first time in two years.
The reality was totally different from what mainstream media was reporting to the public. In fact, the way mainstream media approached the protest was much the same as all the peaceful protests of the past with one exception, there were no agent provocateurs to give police a reason to violently crush the protest or events for media to film. Had they filmed the actual Freedom Convoy protest, the television audience would have seen the truth for themselves, that it was a massive peaceful protest in the middle of a Canadian winter.
No Agent Provocateurs
In the past, I have found that on more than one occasion (Examples: Montebello Quebec 2007, Toronto G8 & G20 Meeting 2010), agent provocateurs were brought in by government to cause trouble. These provocateurs or black block were caught outright on video being ushered behind police lines by the police at protest scenes and when mainstream media was informed, they ignored the proof and did not report or investigate the reality of the moment, nor did they hold governments feet to the fire for it. They instead, filmed the agent provocateurs burning abandoned police cars or rampaging in wild packs vandalizing community and breaking windows. They made a peaceful protest look like a violent one to their TV audience.
Agent provocateurs are brought in by government through the police force to justify the heavy presence of riot police and their break up of protests by means of brutality. The people who control our country, do not like their authority questioned and so the more important the topic, the more brutal their forces become.
Deliberate acts of violence by agent provocateurs did not happen in Ottawa when the Freedom Convoy and Canadian citizens staged their peaceful protest because there were a lot of former police and military vets involved with the protest security who made sure that if any trouble makers showed up, they would be dealt with quickly. But nothing happened, no black block, no agent provocateurs.
I’m pretty sure that is what ticked off Justin Trudeau so much and why he used the war measures act on the protest movement to break it up. Not only could the government not stop the peaceful protest, the government couldn't provide a violent scene for mainstream media to film so that they could spread disinformation on TV to build support against the protest.
Freedom Convoy support went viral and grew exponentially across the country. There were even a few politicians in the opposition and governing party’s that saw an opportunity to save their political faces and began warming up to the thoughts of ending government mandates. But that’s what politicians do; they slither to the popular trends.
When independent protests started to grow and spread to the borders of Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, Provincial government leaders, Jason Kenny of Alberta, and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan gave timelines for dropping the vaccine mandates. The grass roots pressure and determination to end the mandates began to work. In Quebec, dictator Francois Legault backed off on imposing fines on the unvaccinated.
People from around the world watching the live events unfold in Canada were inspired and began their own convoys in their own nations, and so the anti-vaccine mandate protest momentum began to build in countries across the world like Australia where months earlier their overly oppressive government had ordered police to fire rubber bullets at protesters who had gathered at their Nations War Memorial (October 2021) to protest the severe mandate’s they were under. There was no violence by protesters in Australia. The violence was by the state and its police force. The Australian government lied on mainstream news about the protesters, saying they were committing acts of vandalism on their war memorials and then used guns against them. The Australian mainstream media perpetuated the governments position, allowing violence against peaceful demonstrators…
The exact same dystopian narrative of vandalism on the countries war memorial was being pushed in Canada by government and mainstream media. However, the demonization of the Canadian protesters backfired as both government and mainstream media were outright exposed for lies as live feeds from bloggers all over the nation showed the stark reality that the entire protest was indeed peaceful with a carnival atmosphere; like a festive Canada day in January.
However, if history has taught us anything, it is this; when a despotic Government’s deception fails at demonizing a movement, the only overreaching tool left in their toolbox, is force.
The Emergencies Act
“The Emergencies Act” which morphed out of the “War Measures Act” did exactly what the old label embodies; a war by government on people within the nation. The Emergencies act is only supposed to be used for extreme emergencies, but to invoke it on peaceful protesters showed how tyrannical the Trudeau government was, and it did so in plain sight of the World.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was (and still is) so out of touch with reality, that he considered bringing in the Canadian army!
Just so we are clear on the severity of that prospect, Armies are used as a deadly force. The request alone, should tell everyone about the character of this sociopathic dictator Justin Trudeau. Good thing the Canadian Army turned him down! The Ottawa police however, were ready to go through with Trudeau’s threats to break up and destroy the protest. A protest Trudeau refused to communicate with or acknowledge as peaceful.
When the Prime Minister of Canada can’t even face the people that he’s paid to govern, but instead goes into hiding and then invokes the War Measures Act on peaceful Canadians, then not only does he show that he's clearly not a leader but that he’s an ignorant coward and a tyrant. The best thing he could have done after such a dystopian use of power was to resign! However, dictators don’t resign, do they?
In the three weeks that the protest lasted, the Canadian Freedom Convoy changed the tide in the Canadian Provincial government’s vaccine mandate war on the population. We won a battle, but the war is not over yet, even at the time of completing this book (September 2022), the bast%$#@'s in charge never rest and are still pushing forward with their continued coercion on dangerous COVID mRNA inoculations.
Trudeau and the majority of Canadian politicians continue to demonized all Canadian’s that participated or supported the Freedom Convoy, calling us terrorists. The only violent act that happened during the protest was by government who weaponized the police to violently break up the protest; they even charged into peaceful protesters with horses. It was like a scene out of a British Colonial horror movie.
Freedom Convoy organizers are still being harassed, thrown in jail by government authorities and forbidden to use the Internet or communicate with each other. This is all while the criminals in government continue to get away with the destruction of our nation. To use Trudeau’s words, “Do we tolerate such people?” and do we have an uncompromised justice system? The answer is “NO” because all the government cases against the protesters, are illegal and should have been thrown out due to the reality and circumstances.
If anyone is guilty and should go to jail, it’s Justin Trudeau for gross misuse of power by invoking the Emergencies Act and Jagmeet Singh for supporting him against peaceful Canadians expressing their rights under the “Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms”.
So, it’s important that we stand together and fight for our rights and freedoms in this country, for if we do, we will retain them, but if we do not, we will lose everything including our identity.
Trudeau is STILL pushing these extremely dangerous shots and only announced that they would remove travel restrictions at the end of September 2022.
Canadians were subjected to dystopian travel measures through a mandatory travel app called “Arrive Can” which infringed on peoples Rights and Freedoms while also subjecting returning Canadians to thousands of dollars in fines or thousands of dollars in mandatory quarantine hotels, especially on the unvaccinated.
The only reason Trudeau is still in power is because his minority Liberal government is supported by the anti-Canadian Jagmeet Singh NDP party who has called us all (the protest movement) terrorists and vowed to support Trudeau to keep him in power which could be for the next four years!!
Who could support an anti-Canadian like that? Has the NDP turned against Canadians? It certainly appears so. Maybe NDP members should revoke their support for Jagmeet Singh and apologize to Canadians for their leaders’ unacceptable behavior…Tommy Douglas must be rolling in his grave…if it were me, I’d push for investigating Jagmeet Singh for collusion, bribery and corruption at the very least.
Although it seems hopeless, when those being peaceful and lawful are demonized and attacked by the tyrants in power, including the attack of silence by our mainstream media; more Canadians are now aware of just how treasonous and sinister our Canadian federal and provincial governments are while they have seen just how dishonest the mainstream media are.
Maybe the Canadian people will not be hoodwinked so easily the next time Canadian politicians push dystopian mandates that infringe on our Rights and Freedoms…Fingers crossed.
Here is one of a thousand videos that captured the spirit of Canadians as the Freedom Convoy 2022.
and what it was about...
The Activist Poet Vol 3 is more than a book of poetry, it is a book of truth and information with social, political and economic commentary.
Topics covered span the insane years of 2021 - 2022 including, Coerced Inoculations, the Govt Health Pass, Fighting Back, the Freedom Convoy, Ukraine, Europe, Energy Supplies, Economic Collapse, the Decline of Europe and North America, the US / NATO Proxy War on Russia and the Establishments End Game.
Also included are important links, messages and two dedications to people that have influenced my activism, “Eva Bartlett” and “Michael C. Ruppert”. It is my way of saying thank you. 😊
May the words in this book open eyes and unite people across Canada and across the world.
The following is inspired by a Mark Twain quote but modified to reflect current times…
“Our livelihoods, rights and freedoms are never in greater danger than when our governments are in session.” ~ Stewart Brennan
