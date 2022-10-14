Friday, October 14, 2022

The Activist Poet - Volume 3

 


My 3rd and final book in the Activist Poet series is now available at Amazon!

The Activist Poet Vol 3 is more than a book of poetry, it is a book of truth and information with social, political and economic commentary.

Topics covered span the insane years of 2021 - 2022 including, Coerced Inoculations, the Govt Health Pass, Fighting Back, the Freedom Convoy, Ukraine, Europe, Energy Supplies, Economic Collapse, the Decline of Europe and North America, the US / NATO Proxy War on Russia and the Establishments End Game.

Also included are important links, messages and two dedications to people that have influenced my activism, "Eva Bartlettand "Michael C. Ruppert". It is my way of saying thank you. 😊

May the words in this book open eyes and unite people across Canada and across the world.

The following is inspired by a Mark Twain quote but modified to reflect current times…

“Our livelihoods, rights and freedoms are never in greater danger than when our governments are in session.” ~ Stewart Brennan

The Activist Poet Volume 3

Now available at Amazon World Wide

For Amazon Canada click here





