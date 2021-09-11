Canadian Election 2021 - Last Chance for Freedom

By: Stewart Brennan
As the dust settles in the aftermath of the rapid US and allied pullout from Afghanistan, and all the noise as to the reasons why; we are seeing democratic nation states around the world ramp up totalitarian dictates on their populations to force inoculations and a mandatory health pass on top of the restrictive lockdowns, curfews and mandatory mask laws.
Canada is one of the leading nations in this respect and so the oppressive measures taken by the Canadian federal, provincial and municipal governments to fight a virus which is 99.98% survivable, just as the common flu is, have in effect, instilled totalitarianism, fear and terror throughout our communities by adopting a false and unsubstantiated proclamation of a major global pandemic by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.).
Our governments have, by decree, forced people to wear masks, social distance, and now they are forcing people to get dangerous inoculations with threats of retaliation on those who do not comply. See (here [01]), (here [02]) (here [03]) and (here [04])
Resistance to these criminally dangerous mandates are now rapidly growing as people become painfully aware of the massive number of vaccine injuries and deaths that have resulted around the world and at home from these so called covid vaccines.
After a year and a half of government and mainstream media fear mongering and the incremental totalitarianism that began with lockdowns for two weeks to flatten the curve, to mandatory masks, to forced vaccines, health passes and now booster shots to keep that health pass in order, people have had enough and have organized protests all over the country.
In reply to the growing size and number of public protests, and instead of listening or sitting down with professionals, all levels of government (national, Provincial and municipal) have doubled down on forcing people to take these dangerous vaccines starting with the people who work directly or indirectly for their governments such as doctors, nurses, teachers, police, fire-fighters military, etc. These government employees have to, by a certain date, comply with governing dictates otherwise they will be penalized or have their employment terminated. In effect, government is ripping our society to shreds, because many employees are under such extreme pressure to take these dangerous vaccines that they have decided to leave their jobs over this major issue. Thousands of nurses, doctors, teachers and others, are refusing to comply and quite frankly, who can blame them.
Major banks [05] and corporations [see (here [06]) and (here [07])] have also sided with the government dictates and are leading the demand that their employees also get a vaccine or risk financial penalties or job termination. How does this line of tyranny even hold up in the courts? Not surprizing, is that the private banks went into collusion on this decision…
These are totalitarian dictates that one would expect to find from a repressive regime such as China, where personal freedoms are severely limited. Tyranny always begins with censorship and then moves to direct force on the population. First they remove the opposition, then they target the intellectuals, then they come for the rest of society. That is what we are seeing now.
2021 Canadian Federal Election
On September 20th, 2021, Canada will have a federal election where the four main political parties (Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green) are in lockstep with continuing the totalitarian covid measures.
Discussion between these parties on the real issues have been non existent as none of them debated, from the beginning, the negative effects that prolonged lockdowns, mask wearing, and forced vaccines would have on the general health of the population. The decisions made by all levels of government are extremely harsh, without need, incompetent and dangerous to our health and democracy.
The only political party standing AGAINST the mandatory vaccines and health pass is "The Peoples Party of Canada" (PPC) [08] led by Maxime Bernier and of course the PPC was not invited to the mainstream media’s platform in the nationally televised election debate with the other four parties. Again, we are dealing with censorship on a very deep level that touches on corporate collusion with government and overall economics. Why will the government and media not allow different opinion in public? Surely, a healthy democracy requires an informed public to be able to make up its own mind. What are they afraid of? The truth?
Solution
For all the Canadians out there, that do not vote because they’ve felt that they haven’t had anyone to stand up for them, now you do. The Peoples Party of Canada.
To everyone else that traditionally votes for one of the two mainstream parties because you are worried about splitting the vote, please understand that all four parties (Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green) stand against your rights and freedoms. The only party that stands for the Canadian people is the Peoples Party of Canada. Therefore, you only have two choices because the four main parties stand for the same thing, tyranny. This election is not about voting for a label, it’s about saving Canada from sliding into full totalitarianism. The most important issues for our nation right now, are freedom of choice, freedom of movement and freedom of speech.
The four mainstream political parties have denied you that right. So, if you want to return this country back to a nation that respects individual rights and freedoms, vote The Peoples Party of Canada (PPC) because the other political parties do not respect your rights and have no intention of doing so should they win the election. It’s time to take our country back! Vote PPC and if there isn’t a PPC candidate in your riding, vote for the independent candidate that stands up for your rights and freedoms! Send a message, reject the four mainstream political parties.
There’s never been an election more important in Canada than this one, future generations depend on you…this is our last chance as Canadians to win our freedom back. Stand up, send a message and cast your vote for freedom!
Vote for “The Peoples Party of Canada”!
Our governments have, by decree, forced people to wear masks, social distance, and now they are forcing people to get dangerous inoculations with threats of retaliation on those who do not comply. See (here [01]), (here [02]) (here [03]) and (here [04])
Resistance to these criminally dangerous mandates are now rapidly growing as people become painfully aware of the massive number of vaccine injuries and deaths that have resulted around the world and at home from these so called covid vaccines.
After a year and a half of government and mainstream media fear mongering and the incremental totalitarianism that began with lockdowns for two weeks to flatten the curve, to mandatory masks, to forced vaccines, health passes and now booster shots to keep that health pass in order, people have had enough and have organized protests all over the country.
In reply to the growing size and number of public protests, and instead of listening or sitting down with professionals, all levels of government (national, Provincial and municipal) have doubled down on forcing people to take these dangerous vaccines starting with the people who work directly or indirectly for their governments such as doctors, nurses, teachers, police, fire-fighters military, etc. These government employees have to, by a certain date, comply with governing dictates otherwise they will be penalized or have their employment terminated. In effect, government is ripping our society to shreds, because many employees are under such extreme pressure to take these dangerous vaccines that they have decided to leave their jobs over this major issue. Thousands of nurses, doctors, teachers and others, are refusing to comply and quite frankly, who can blame them.
Major banks [05] and corporations [see (here [06]) and (here [07])] have also sided with the government dictates and are leading the demand that their employees also get a vaccine or risk financial penalties or job termination. How does this line of tyranny even hold up in the courts? Not surprizing, is that the private banks went into collusion on this decision…
These are totalitarian dictates that one would expect to find from a repressive regime such as China, where personal freedoms are severely limited. Tyranny always begins with censorship and then moves to direct force on the population. First they remove the opposition, then they target the intellectuals, then they come for the rest of society. That is what we are seeing now.
2021 Canadian Federal Election
On September 20th, 2021, Canada will have a federal election where the four main political parties (Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green) are in lockstep with continuing the totalitarian covid measures.
Discussion between these parties on the real issues have been non existent as none of them debated, from the beginning, the negative effects that prolonged lockdowns, mask wearing, and forced vaccines would have on the general health of the population. The decisions made by all levels of government are extremely harsh, without need, incompetent and dangerous to our health and democracy.
The only political party standing AGAINST the mandatory vaccines and health pass is "The Peoples Party of Canada" (PPC) [08] led by Maxime Bernier and of course the PPC was not invited to the mainstream media’s platform in the nationally televised election debate with the other four parties. Again, we are dealing with censorship on a very deep level that touches on corporate collusion with government and overall economics. Why will the government and media not allow different opinion in public? Surely, a healthy democracy requires an informed public to be able to make up its own mind. What are they afraid of? The truth?
Solution
For all the Canadians out there, that do not vote because they’ve felt that they haven’t had anyone to stand up for them, now you do. The Peoples Party of Canada.
To everyone else that traditionally votes for one of the two mainstream parties because you are worried about splitting the vote, please understand that all four parties (Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green) stand against your rights and freedoms. The only party that stands for the Canadian people is the Peoples Party of Canada. Therefore, you only have two choices because the four main parties stand for the same thing, tyranny. This election is not about voting for a label, it’s about saving Canada from sliding into full totalitarianism. The most important issues for our nation right now, are freedom of choice, freedom of movement and freedom of speech.
The four mainstream political parties have denied you that right. So, if you want to return this country back to a nation that respects individual rights and freedoms, vote The Peoples Party of Canada (PPC) because the other political parties do not respect your rights and have no intention of doing so should they win the election. It’s time to take our country back! Vote PPC and if there isn’t a PPC candidate in your riding, vote for the independent candidate that stands up for your rights and freedoms! Send a message, reject the four mainstream political parties.
There’s never been an election more important in Canada than this one, future generations depend on you…this is our last chance as Canadians to win our freedom back. Stand up, send a message and cast your vote for freedom!
Vote for “The Peoples Party of Canada”!
---------------------------------------------------------
About the Author: Stewart Brennan is a published Canadian author, activist and blogger who writes geo-political and geo-economic commentary on World United News. He published his first book “The Activist Poet – Vol 1” in May 2021 and is working on the second volume, due for release in October 2021
About the Author: Stewart Brennan is a published Canadian author, activist and blogger who writes geo-political and geo-economic commentary on World United News. He published his first book “The Activist Poet – Vol 1” in May 2021 and is working on the second volume, due for release in October 2021
LINKS:
[01] Canada – Mandatory Vaccinations
[02] Quebec - Places and activities requiring the COVID-19 Vaccination Passport
[03] No jab, no pay: Quebec gives health-care workers deadline to get fully vaccinated
[04] Proof of Vaccination Will Be Required to Gain Access to Certain Public Places in Ontario
[05] Canada's Big Five banks to require staff entering premises to be vaccinated
[06] CNR Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory
[07] Air Canada Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
[08] The People’s Party of Canada
Additional Links:
[A] Fearless Canada
[B] Vaccine Choice Canada
[C] Toronto Fire Fighter’s Letter to Government
[D] University Professor Gives Heartbreaking Final Lesson on Refusing Vaccine Before Being Fired
[E] Courage Quebec – March of the Professionals
[F] Trudeau Chased Out of Neighbourhood By Angry Crowd
[G] Statement of Non-Compliance with Mandatory Vaccination in Canadian Universities
[H] Victoria, Australia will ‘LOCK OUT’ unvaccinated people from its economy
[I] Biden to mandate ALL EMPLOYERS with over 100 workers to require Covid jab or weekly tests
Related Links:
[RL01] A Pandemic of Lies and Coercion (Jul 2021)
[RL02] Global Medical Tyranny Spearheaded by the W.H.O. (May 2021)
[RL03] The Corporate Takeover of Global Healthcare (Jan 2021)
[RL04] Stakeholder Capitalism (Jan 2021)
[RL05] The Reset of Canadian Society and the World (Dec 2020)
[RL06] Draconian COVID Laws Strangling Quebec Healthcare (Nov 2020)
[RL07] The Covid 2nd wave will tear our communities apart (Aug 2020)
[RL08] Why Covid-19 was used to bring down the Global Economy (Aug 2020)
[RL09] Fear Mongering on COVID-19 Signals End of Western Democracy (Aug 2020)
[RL10] A Corona Virus Planned Coincidence? (Mar 2020)
[RL11] Our Last Chance to Make Real Change (Mar 2020)
[RL12] The Global Financial Collapse is Knocking (Mar 2020)
[RL13] The Corona Virus Economic Fallout (Feb 2020)
[01] Canada – Mandatory Vaccinations
[02] Quebec - Places and activities requiring the COVID-19 Vaccination Passport
[03] No jab, no pay: Quebec gives health-care workers deadline to get fully vaccinated
[04] Proof of Vaccination Will Be Required to Gain Access to Certain Public Places in Ontario
[05] Canada's Big Five banks to require staff entering premises to be vaccinated
[06] CNR Makes COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory
[07] Air Canada Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
[08] The People’s Party of Canada
Additional Links:
[A] Fearless Canada
[B] Vaccine Choice Canada
[C] Toronto Fire Fighter’s Letter to Government
[D] University Professor Gives Heartbreaking Final Lesson on Refusing Vaccine Before Being Fired
[E] Courage Quebec – March of the Professionals
[F] Trudeau Chased Out of Neighbourhood By Angry Crowd
[G] Statement of Non-Compliance with Mandatory Vaccination in Canadian Universities
[H] Victoria, Australia will ‘LOCK OUT’ unvaccinated people from its economy
[I] Biden to mandate ALL EMPLOYERS with over 100 workers to require Covid jab or weekly tests
Related Links:
[RL01] A Pandemic of Lies and Coercion (Jul 2021)
[RL02] Global Medical Tyranny Spearheaded by the W.H.O. (May 2021)
[RL03] The Corporate Takeover of Global Healthcare (Jan 2021)
[RL04] Stakeholder Capitalism (Jan 2021)
[RL05] The Reset of Canadian Society and the World (Dec 2020)
[RL06] Draconian COVID Laws Strangling Quebec Healthcare (Nov 2020)
[RL07] The Covid 2nd wave will tear our communities apart (Aug 2020)
[RL08] Why Covid-19 was used to bring down the Global Economy (Aug 2020)
[RL09] Fear Mongering on COVID-19 Signals End of Western Democracy (Aug 2020)
[RL10] A Corona Virus Planned Coincidence? (Mar 2020)
[RL11] Our Last Chance to Make Real Change (Mar 2020)
[RL12] The Global Financial Collapse is Knocking (Mar 2020)
[RL13] The Corona Virus Economic Fallout (Feb 2020)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for commenting on this post. Please consider sharing it on Facebook or Twitter for a wider discussion.