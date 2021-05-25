Global Medical Tyranny Spearheaded by the W.H.O.

When activists and alternative news journalists say the United Nations is becoming a one world totalitarian government, they are not wrong. Here is an example of what I mean, as accused War Criminal, [01] "Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus" head of the U.N.'s World Health Organization preaches and pushes pandemic fear to 194 nations health ministers who then push it on the citizens in 194 countries.
Considering that 194 countries do what they are told by the W.H.O. then this can only be viewed as global medical tyranny as we learn more and more that there was no pandemic.
When the World Health Organization [02] under Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared a global pandemic in March 2020, the world was sent into a lockdown where billions of people were deeply affected by the resulting draconian actions taken by their governments; while hospitals were made virtually off limits without appointments, operations were postponed, thousands missed their screenings, many were kept away or were afraid to go to the hospital based on the fear porn by their media. Suicides, domestic abuse, substance abuse were all up and millions more lost their businesses to bankruptcy, while still more entered into extreme poverty, and all of it due to the decisions of one single inept man. A man that seems to be controlled by a covert economic cartel funding the organization he is the head of.
After 15 months and counting in lockdown, they have pushed the world’s population and economies to the brink of disaster.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claims he is a doctor but given the fact that the adopted PCR test being used to detect covid, actually can’t detect covid [03] or anything else specific for that matter, puts this idiot’s credentials in serious doubt.
Everyone should know by now that billionaires and their organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi Alliance, Rotary International, plus 194 nations through private bank loans, big pharma corporations, etc. (The Economic Cartel), fund the World Health Organization and drive the rhetoric coming from it including the BS from our mainstream media.
The U.N.'s World Health Organization under "Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus" not only continues to push the fear of a pandemic that is false, but warns of a new and deadlier pandemic almost as if on cue, now that the deadly poizines [04] they call vaccines have been rolled out on a fearful population.
Here is what he said [05] to the health ministers of 194 nations at the UN’s annual assembly of health ministers on May 24th, 2021.
"A virus even more transmissible and fatal than Covid-19 will lead the world into the next pandemic, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, noting the “evolutionary certainty” of such an occurrence.
“Make no mistake, this will not be the last time the world faces the threat of pandemic, it’s an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmittable and more deadly than this one.”
He continued, "the world remains in a fragile situation” saying without any evidence that the world is not “out of the woods, no matter its Covid vaccination rate.”
Not only is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pushing the fear and false pandemic into overdrive he is also pushing untested deadly vaccines, which are the Gates Foundation and big Pharma’s position of forcing these deadly for profit only poizines on everyone…and our governments are starting to indicate they will be mandatory!
The whole pandemic they continue to push is based on the results of the PCR testing method they adopted which DOES NOT IDENTIFY ANYTHING SPECIFIC. Only that you once had a flu...well everyone has had a flu virus in their life at some point and so that is all the PCR test can tell you. The higher the cycle rate used in the test, the more likely it will find a remnant of dead virus in your system and THAT is what they are saying makes you COVID positive and what drives a false pandemic...the test is completely Bullsh*t and does not work or produce ANY relevant data. Yet they continue to mask and hide the annual Influenza “A” & Influenza “B” that circulates around the world every year. It’s as if they’ve turned the annual flu into a scary monster and now everybody’s afraid of the monster. However, Sweden is the first country to stop using the PCR test.[06] so it will certainly be interesting to follow that thread going forward.
So, why are they continuing to push a pandemic while pushing everyone to take their deadly poizines? Why are they preparing everyone for something more deadly? Will they release something on the global population to prove they are right? They’ve lied to everyone before, and they’ve been caught lying so why are they still pushing their sinister agenda? I mean, would you trust them? I certainly can’t...
If we continue to allow these deeply disturbing lunatics to dictate the future of mankind, we will find that our freedoms are gone…wait a minute, our freedoms are gone...through their draconian lockdown and mask laws.
The Global Citizen
The Global Citizen [07] project which pretends to champion poverty, operates as an entertainment mouthpiece and is loaded with the same banks, and organizations that want you to take big pharma’s poizines. Just look at the list of who funds and runs “The Global Citizen”. They are exactly the same group with many other partners from the economic cartel. The deeper you look, the more sinister it gets and they are ramping up this project right now to push vaccines and vaccine passports to get into entertainment venues. You can be sure they will push people to get the vax and offer free entry into their shows and venues if you have proof that you had their shot. They have deep pockets and control of the entertainment industry...so you can bank on this happening.
Form or join action groups, get out and protest, get a letter campaign together and TELL your governments they will be held responsible for their crimes. End the lockdowns, mask laws, fines and curfews.
HOPE
All is not dark, there is hope, as a group of lawyers and medical professionals are seeking a second Nuremberg type trial [08] against the WHO, WEF, CDC and World Leaders.
You can visit the Covid Committee website at the following link here [09] and if you have been affected by the cartels pandemic crimes, report the event, persons involved, and as much detail to the following website: Secure Whistleblower [10]
When all is said and done and after a thorough investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Bill Gates and many others should be arrested and charged with crimes against humanity for endorsing and pushing a false pandemic on the world. They must be held accountable for their deliberate actions including all deaths and injuries due to vaccines and for any resulting injuries, mental, physical or economic from their fake pandemic and bullied actions.
Here are the facts of my own personal experience [11] after seeing a real doctor and virologist. Incidentally, Influenza A & B circle the world every year. Your immune system handles it, but if you keep washing your hands, masking etc, all bets are off and maybe that is what Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus means when he says, “…another virus with the potential to be more transmittable and more deadly than this one” will circulate the world…or maybe they’ll just release one. Either way, they guarantee it.
If you only questioned the existence of SARS-COV2 you would realize it is ALL a house of cards. Excellent article connecting the dots.ReplyDelete