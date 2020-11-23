Draconian COVID Laws Strangling Quebec Healthcare

By: Stewart Brennan
First Appeared on the Alternative Views Blog
Visits to Quebec Clinics and Hospital have changed...
November 01, 2020 - I went to a medical clinic on November 01st, 2020 in the morning for chronic pain in my back and weakness down my left side...I was the only person in line waiting for the clinic to open. When the medical clinic did open, they blocked the front door and handed me a paper saying to call the number on it for a phone consultation or go to the hospital across the street. They were not seeing anyone, and the place was empty except for the few staff it had working…working on what, I don’t know.
So, I went to the hospital across the street (the only hospital on the West Island of Montreal) and it was practically "Empty" there was almost no one there and only three people in the emergency waiting room...no ambulances, no people in the corridors, and the parking lot was mostly empty when it is usually filled to over capacity. On top of that, there was little to no waiting time to see a doctor, not that I minded, considering that wait times were usually 8 hours on a slow day. However, x-rays had to be scheduled for another day because they had no staff. I had to wait for a phone call to confirm an appointment for an MRI...fine…
The doctor at the hospital emergency gave me a prescription for pain, a prescription for inflammation, a prescription for a back-brace belt and a paper for physiotherapy. I guess he wanted to cover all the bases since he didn’t feel protected enough to come near me with his gown, mask, gloves, and face-shield to check my back. He asked me if I had a family doctor, which I replied “no”. He looked at me as if to say how come? Well the reason I would have told him was that the way things operate in Quebec is that to get a family doctor, you go on a waiting list and I still haven’t heard back from them since I first applied in 2009. The doctor seemed puzzled and said well you need a doctor to get the results of your MRI…ok, well I don’t have one, now what? He paused for a moment and said, “if your x-ray appointment is in the morning come back in the afternoon to get your results. If your x-ray appointment is in the afternoon, come back the next day for your results”. I asked him, “could I just phone the hospital for the results?” He said, “No, you have to come to the hospital for them.”
”Ok so then who do I see?”
The Doctor mumbled something under his shield and mask and then said “just come to emergency, and if you’re not sure, ask the radiologist he should know. (end of consultation.)
On November 7th, 2020, I Went to the hospital for a scheduled MRI on my lower back. I noticed again, that the parking lot was practically empty. Security was at the door to ask me why I was there. I showed him the doctors request and told them I was there for an MRI. He then pointed and said, “Radiology is down the hall to your left but wash your hands here keep your mask on and follow the arrows on the floor. I guess they thought I’d lose my way?
As I looked around, I noticed there was no one else in the hallways and when I arrived at radiology, there was no one waiting there either. I Had to ring a buzzer to alert the Radiologist and then wait for him to speak through an intercom to tell me that I could now open the locked door. He then told me to use sanitizer on my hands because of covid…(that’s twice I had to use sanitizer in about 45 seconds) Glad they didn't ask me to discard and burn my clothes because I didn't bring any spare freshly sanitized clothing or shoes with me...the MRI took 20 minutes and at the end I asked the radiologist about where I go for the results because I didn't have a family doctor. He suggested I go see my doctor at the clinic across the street, to which I replied, the clinics are closed and only accept phone consultations and so I came to the hospital instead. That surprized him so he sent me around the corner to emergency to find out how I was to get my results. At emergency, there was another security guard who asked me to wash my hands and asked me why I was there and did I travel outside the country recently…the country is in lockdown, how could I travel outside the country?
Anyhow, I looked around and counted 5 people in the waiting room and found out that there were only two nurses on duty at emergency. The nurse I spoke to behind a sealed window did not know how I could get my results either after I explained to her that my MRI appointment was made by a doctor that I saw from emergency last week. She then wrote down a website and slipped the paper to me around the plexi shield and told me that I could find all of my medical history including my MRI results “ONLINE” and if I needed a family doctor, I could find one there…full pause…wait? What? All of my medical history is “ONLINE!?” That thought really disturbed me so I asked, “What about a follow up after the MRI?” She didn’t have an answer and sent me to admissions…so I followed the yellow brick road to admissions, and of course there was no one in the hallways, no people noise either. Surprising since the mainstream media are saying that our health services are over burdened and under extreme pressure…they certainly are not…
At admissions, the person there was surprised to see me since she only handled moving patients to rooms (wash your hands ☹). I explained the story from the beginning…clinics closed, saw emergency doctor last week, scheduled an MRI, had the MRI today, needed to find out where I was to get my results, I did not have a family doctor. She was very helpful and did the internal department runaround for me by phone; good thing too because my hands were starting to sting from the red dry skin and over use of sanitizer that was mandatory at every department…I might need to make an appointment with a dermatologist…never mind, ditch that idea…)
After talking to about 10 different people who didn’t know the answer and who also sent her in a loop to the moon and back. She finally narrowed it down to 3 departments she handed me a piece of paper and told me to call the numbers on the paper to find out…I thanked her for the help and proceeded towards the front door where the security guards were, who then stopped me and told me to go around the other way to exit the hospital…??? Oh crap, I didn’t follow the arrows on the floor, I should have used the other door 6 feet away to exit the hospital…
On November 20, 2020, after waiting almost two weeks, I called the hospital on my land line (I don’t have a cell phone) to inquire about the results from my MRI. There was barely any wait at all except for the phone drone that had to go through the very long COVID procedures program in French and English. (At least their drone was also programmed in English) For those that don’t know, the English population are, and have been treated with utter disrespect by the successive Quebec governments that have come to power since 1976…part of an old divide and conquer program that is still running when it comes to language and community…but that’s a conversation for another day.
As the social distance, mask up, wash your hands, isolation program ended, I was prompted to enter the extension I was given by the helpful person at admissions two weeks earlier.
A person at the end of the line picked up; I then introduced myself and told her the story from the beginning…clinics closed, saw emergency doctor two weeks ago, scheduled an MRI, had the MRI, needed to find out how I was to get my results, I did not have a family doctor. The woman on the line asked for my name, birth, etc., etc. But since I had all the hospital papers I acquired two weeks earlier from emergency in front of me I asked her if it would help if I gave my hospital file number instead; when she said “yes” I gave her the first three digits of a six digit number where she quickly cut in and finished the remaining numbers and mentioned the doctor I saw in emergency did not have a clinic there…
How is that possible? They already knew who I was and the doctor I saw at emergency, so our identification and medical files must be brought up on their computer screens just by the phone connection. How convenient is that? In other words, your phone connection gives away who you are. The questions they ask are just a confirmation of the info already up in front of them…I suppose if you have a land line usually several people reside at the residence so they can choose which persons file to open whereas if you have a cell phone, there is usually only one owner at the number. So, this confirms, at least to me, that phone number recognition is in use which pulls up all your medical history before you are even prompted for your ID.
Anyhow, the lady at the Ambulatory center said that the emergency doctor I saw did not have a clinic at the hospital and that I would need to see my family doctor to get the results…deep breath…exhale…”I don’t have a family doctor…”. So she told me to go to the clinic…”the clinics are closed” I said and “you can only call for a consultation”…she told me, “that’s what you need to do, make an appointment for a phone consultation”…big exhale…so I called the clinic and explained the story, and gave them my healthcare card number. They said a doctor would phone me within the next 4 hours. Ok, at least I was making backwards progress. I waited for five hours when the phone finally rang. (land line) The person on the other end of the phone apologized and said that a doctor would not be able to call you tonight but that one would call between 8:00 am and 12:00 pm the next day…ok, well at least I wasn’t in an empty clinic waiting room when receiving that info.
November 21st, 2020 – The doctor called at 9:20 am. He wanted to know why I needed to see a doctor and when I gave him all the details, he decided he wanted to see me right away at the clinic; as long as I could make it before 10:30 am because there would be another doctor replacing him on shift. He told me to just give my name at the door and they will let me in. No problem. At last I’m getting somewhere.
I arrived at the Statcare clinic by 10:00 am with one person in front of me waiting at the clinic door that was blocked by a table. She was waiting for a doctors note for work. The head nurse that served her also looked at me and asked why I was there. I told her that the doctor had phoned me and wanted to see me before he left at 10:30 am. “You’ll have to wait the clinic’s over crowded at the moment!” I looked inside the clinic and all I saw were 2 doctors 4 nurses and 2 patients who were not seated in the empty seating area…”Over crowded?”…
After the person in front of me received her get out of work free paper, a second older nurse looked at me and asked, “are you two together? I said, “No, I was here to see a doctor who called…and…wanted…to…see me” before I could get all my words out, she barked at me saying move away your too close to her!” Ohhhh boy…1…2…3…breathe…I stepped back, waited a bit and paced back and forth for 15 minutes when the head nurse came back. “Can I help you?” I’m here to see the doctor…and your name is? As I gave her my name, she immediately began asking all the questions cough? Fever? Out of country? Etc…she took out a plastic bag and said to put my coat hat and all your belongings into the bag. Take off the mask you are wearing and put on this new mask…put your old mask in your bag. Put out your hands…she sprayed my hands with sanitizer told me to scrub and then put a temperature monitor up to my head like a gun before moving the table away from the door, she said, “wait over there until they call you”…I felt like I was being processed by a military drill sergeant…
The head nurse called me a few minutes later and escorted me into an examination room to wait for a doctor…I verified that there were only two patients in the clinic including me, but they were, “Over Crowded”?...
Finally, I got to meet the doctor, who was thorough and then revealed that he only had the preliminary results for the MRI but that radiology suggested a hemo evaluation of my blood because of a deformity on my lower back bone with a follow up with a hematologist. (Good thing I called then!!) The doctor said he would make a request for the hematologist and that they would call me to set up an appointment but that I would need a blood test done. So, he gave me a paper for a blood test and marked it urgent. He then revealed that all blood tests at the hospital are now by appointment only but since mine was marked “urgent” I would not have to make an appointment and to go Monday Nov 23 or Tuesday Nov 24…hmmm…I’ll make sure that I make the appointment anyways since no one in the medical community seems to be connected with each others routines anymore. He told me that all the results will go back to him at the Statcare clinic, so, at least I have a temporary doctor. (To Be Continued)
Summary:
Medical Clinics are closed…i.e.: only phone consultations will be given, seems to me a strange way to diagnose someone don’t you think? You can go to the hospital and see a doctor, but if you want results you need a family doctor and if you don’t have one, you need to make an appointment at a local clinic for a doctor to send you to the hospital to give you your results. The Hospitals are not overburdened as we are being told by mainstream media and government. So why are they lying?...perhaps the government is very happy and satisfied that it is costing them a fraction of what it was costing them before?...as for the media...?
Before the COVID BS, if you went to a hospital, the doctor that saw you would also follow up with results…if you went to a clinic and the doctor there scheduled x-rays or tests most of them would be handled at the clinic (some for a fee) but you could also go to the hospital with a paper for things like blood tests. The waiting room at the hospital for blood tests was the largest in the hospital and always filled to capacity 1 hour before the station opened…the que moved fast but there was always a two to three hour wait depending on how early you got there. Thousands of blood tests were done everyday, “EVERYDAY!) at the hospital, their parking lot was always FULL and emergency was also crowded with people including a constant stream of ambulances…that’s what I would call over burdened…but that is not the case today. I think people are not going to the hospital because of all the fear porn being pushed by the government and mainstream media…and that includes people who really do need to see a doctor for serious medical problems. But at the same time, the hospitals and clinics are functioning as if people are a real burden to them and so the people are discouraged from going.
I don’t have a family doctor, mostly because I don’t require very much medical attention and prefer not to go to a hospital unless urgently required. Although my mind is starting to flip out with the shutdown of society, so I might need a little observation other than by the digital state security that intrudes on my daily online activity…
All Our Private & Personal Information is Now Online
Considering that all my medical history is now online and can be easily hacked by anyone who wants it including corporations that have my phone number, I’m starting to worry about how fast the police state is descending on our communities. Oh, and by the way, all “YOUR” medical history is online also for anyone that really wants to see it, including all those conveniently hacked corporations that govern the Internet…or by foreign governments that have a close relationship with our government…So why has the government made all of our private medical history available online? Could future covid tests and mandatory vaccine proof be linked with medical records and your phone? Well, I’ve just given you testimony that indeed, “Yes” they already have that in waiting. In fact, that is precisely what the World Economic Forum’s little promotional video was about, using your phone to prove you have been tested for covid or had a vaccine. All your medical files, banking information etc are online and will be used in a police state manner for access to everything. That’s what is coming in 2021…
World Economic Forum’s BIO pass [01]
If you are not alarmed by the direction we are heading in, you should be, because everything is now digital and online. “The Great Economic Reset”[02] that emerges out of operation COVID-19 is coming in 2021 which will put an end to community living and social interaction that we once held so dear…hell, destruction of community is already a fact[03]!
Societies all over the world are under draconian lockdown laws that prohibits most of our freedoms including the right to gather and travel which also comes with massive censorship of professionals and alternative media which is growing at an alarming rate, while small businesses, which make up 60% of the economy are being forced to close or are severely limited by government law and enforcement.
Our freedom of movement has been restricted, while our gatherings and social activities have been banned or limited while we are made to follow strict social distancing laws or be fined outrageous sums in the thousands of dollars / pounds / Euros. Hospitals and clinics are virtual security lockdown zones and not over burdened as we are being told; they are empty. People are either afraid to go to the hospital or they are met with frustrating obstacles...you can't get in without an appointment, nor can you accompany someone inside either.
Your freedoms are not coming back and your personal online digital files are already complete with medical records, banking information, purchases, location, social network trails, habits and everything you might not realize about yourself. A police state is rapidly emerging with facial recognition technologies, and is in every country connected to the global economic cartel…You and I and our families are now the targets.
COVID-19[04] is / was! Like any other flu that comes around every year.
As someone who is learned, I prefer to get my information by investigation and by listening to professionals including people like DR. Roger Hodkinson[05] who I have trust in…I don’t believe or listen to what the government or mainstream media have to say because they do not have my best interests in hand.
I don’t believe COVID-19 to be anything more than a bad flu season, but don’t take my word for it, listen to what Dr. Roger Hodkinson has to say about COVID-19 and government over reaction.
Photo: Dr Roger Hodkinson - CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP
Here's the video link. Let's see how long it stays up.
Council Meeting Privately Recorded in EDMONTON Alberta Canada With Dr Roger Hodkinson [06]
And, just in case the recording is censored and removed by YouTube / Google / Facebook / Twitter, etc, here’s the voice transcript in its entirety of what he said:
"This is Dr. Hodkinson I just wanted to let you know I’m standing by."
"OK well we would love to hear from you the floor is yours."
"Thank you very much. I do appreciate the opportunity to address you on this very important matter. What I’m going to say is lay language, and blunt. It is counter-narrative, and so you don’t immediately think I’m a quack I’m going to briefly outline my credentials so that you can understand where I’m coming from in terms of knowledge base in all of this.
I’m a medical specialist in pathology which includes virology. I trained at Cambridge University in the UK. I'm the ex-president of the pathology section of the Medical Association. I was previously an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Medicine doing a lot of teaching. I was The Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada Examination Committee and Pathology in Ottawa but more to the point I’m currently the chairman of a bio technology company in North Carolina selling the COVID-19 test.
And [inaudible] you might say I know a little bit about all of this. The bottom line is simply this:
There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It's outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. Other than protecting older, more vulnerable people. It should be thought of as nothing more than a bad flu season.
This is not Ebola. It's not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game. There is no action of any kind needed other than what happened last year when we felt unwell. We stayed home, we took chicken noodle soup, we didn’t visit granny, and we decided when we would return to work. We didn’t need anyone to tell us.
Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signaling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time. It’s utterly ridiculous. Seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people-- I’m not saying that in a pejorative sense--seeing these people walking around like lemmings, obeying without any knowledge base, to put the mask on their face.
Social distancing is also useless because Covid is spread by aerosols which travels 30 meters or so before landing. Enclosures have had such terrible unintended consequences. Everywhere should be opened tomorrow as well as was stated in theGreat Barrington declaration [07] that I circulated prior to this meeting.
And a word on testing: I do want to emphasize that I’m in the business of testing for Covid. I do want to emphasize that positive test results do not, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection. It’s simply driving public hysteria and all testing should stop. Unless you’re presenting to hospital with some respiratory problem.
All
that should be done is to protect the vulnerable and to give them all in the
nursing homes that are under your control, give them all 3000 to 5000
international units of vitamin D every day which has been shown to radically
reduce the likelihood of Infection.
And I would remind you all that using the province's own statistics, the risk of death under 65 in this province is one in 300,000. One in 300,000.
You’ve
got to get a grip on this. The scale of the response that you are undertaking
with no evidence for it is utterly ridiculous given the consequences of acting
in a way that you're proposing. All kinds of suicides, business closures,
funerals, weddings etc. it’s simply outrageous!
It’s just another bad flu and you’ve got to get your minds around that. Let people make their own decisions. You should be totally out of the business of medicine. You’re being led down the garden path by the chief medical officer of health for this province. I am absolutely outraged that this is reached this level. It should all stop tomorrow. Thank you very much."
------------------------------------------------
Quebec’s
First COVID-19 Tests
I was one of the first persons from Quebec to Be Tested for COVID-19.
On January 26th, 2020, I was forced to go to the hospital by the company I worked for to get a doctor’s note for being off work sick. I usually don’t get sick during flu season other than a mild bug but in January 2020 the flu knocked me off my feet for a week…This was just about the time where the media started hyping up the corona virus fear which became COVID-19.
This virus, the corona virus is the flu. A flu bug regardless of the hype mainstream media and government throw at the public...here is my account of what happened to me regarding the flu, and my visit to the Statcare medical clinic and Lakeshore General hospital in January 2020.
I worked for a Chinese company in 2019 / 2020 and met a person from Wuhan China with a number of fellow workers. We all dined on a company sponsored Chinese buffet for the months worth of birthdays and of course Chinese New Year. Coincidence or not, 72 hours later I had the Flu. A very common occurrence here in Canada during fall and winter. What I had not anticipated was the panic that ensued after I went to the hospital for a mandatory doctor’s paper and having to answer the many, many questions that the doctors and nurses asked over the course of the day...
I went to the Statcare medical clinic in Pointe Claire which was filled to capacity with people who had flu symptoms (Over burdened Clinic = + $$$!). After about two hours or so in the waiting room, I saw a doctor who was thorough in the questions she asked about my flu symptoms, contacts, when I had it, how long etc and she concurred that I had the flu but was past the contagious stage and could go home. I went to the clinic because my company forced me to go and get a doctor’s note for being off sick. One might say that because corporations demand sick notes from doctors, our medical clinics and hospitals are over burdened because everyone is told that they need a doctor’s paper for missing work or they wont get paid.
Anyhow, as the doctor handed me a note for work and I was about to leave, the head nurse at the clinic decided to quarantine me, regardless of the doctors opinion. The doctor had cleared me because I was past the flu’s infectious stage and could go home. The head nurse abruptly stopped the doctor and said “NO” and then proceeded to send me to the Lakeshore General hospital emergency ward across the street to be quarantined; and she gave strict orders to wear the special mask she said needed to be properly fitted on me and not to be taken off. I was to go directly to the Lakeshore General Hospital Emergency where they will be expecting me. I thought, “Wow, the head nurse had a say over the doctor?”
At the Hospital, the triage nurse, who seemed put out, was very confrontational, she asked me a series of questions including if I was still taking my blood pressure medication…??? I thought, “that was strange, how did she know I had been on blood pressure medication?”
In answer to her abrupt question, I told her that I decided to use diet and exercise instead of taking pharmaceuticals. She then took my blood pressure as if physically chastising a child and said that my blood pressure was 195…that unnerved me…195 are you kidding!?
Anyhow, the first doctor I saw came in covered head to toe with protection, asked me the same questions the clinic had asked and then tried to get out of the room as fast as possible when I answered him that I had met someone from Wuhan and that I had the flu. (LMAO!)
A couple of hours passed until I saw the 2nd doctor who was an Infection specialist. He was also covered head to toe with protection. He asked me more searching questions, where I gave him the name and number of a coworker (CFO) who would be able to tell him if anyone else at the office was sick and then he left the room...a couple of hours later, the specialist returned saying they could not reach the person I gave the contacts for and that they were waiting for a provincial representative to come down and ask me more questions...a couple of hours later...this woman shows up with protective disposables on with a complete face shield. She had two forms prepared with questions, wanting to know just about everything I'd done in the past two weeks...she was very scared / nervous and looked like she really didn't want to be there. Once all her questions were answered, she left the room in a hurry and didn't come back.
Two hours later, the specialist showed up again and took nose and throat samples to send to a “Special Provincial lab” where he told me that they were only equipped to handle two tests a day and so I would have to stay in the current room until the Provincial lab results were back. It was at this moment I explained to the doctor that I would be better served by taking care of myself at home since in the time that I was in the hospital, (8+ hours) I was given no food, water, blanket, pillow, bathroom break or aspirins...the blanket that did come with the gurney had a wad of gum washed into it (more than once by the look of the black stains on the edge of the sheet where it was lodged) and besides, I was no longer contagious as per the Statcare doctor...
Long story short, they let me go home but I had to wear the mask until I entered my apartment and stay home until I received a phone call from the Provincial lab clearing me.
The Doctor called 48 hours later to say he got the test results back and let me know it wasn’t the Corona Virus but Influenza “B”. When I look it all up, its all still the flu.
AND by the way, it turns out the triage Nurse lied to me about my blood pressure as well. I mentioned to the doctor about the triage nurse’s two measurements of my blood pressure (Right arm, left arm) including her mannerism and reply that my blood pressure was 195. So, he went to check the records, called me back about 10 minutes later and said the recorded numbers in triage were 151 over 104 on the right arm and 145 over 104 on the left...he mentioned that the 104 is high and could be caused by stress on the day. But he wanted a follow up with me to make sure and all I had to do was go to the Ambulance center at the hospital and let them know that he wanted to see me on such and such a day. All went well.
So, as I think back to the triage nurse’s line of questions about previous medication, I told her I wasn't on any meds but she got out of me that I had stopped my blood pressure pills a year and a half earlier...I think she was trying to scare me into accepting big pharma reliance with remarks like you risk stroke with blood pressure so high (195).
The pills I stopped taking didn’t do a thing for my blood pressure, nor did the cholesterol pills, however, diet and exercise did. If anything, I find that the cardiologists prescription was more of an imposed corporate pharmaceutical tithe than anything else since I have been borderline for the last 20 years both in blood pressure (145 / 80) and cholesterol (2.9 to 3.3). Diet and exercise work wonders…
Influenza “A” & “B” circulate around the world every year. Their potency fluctuates from year to year. 2020 was a bad year. I had Influenza “B” and it was a very strong virus. I’m sure others had it as well but we’ll probably never know because everything is marked COVID-19…
The COVID-19 pandemic was and is over hyped. It was last years version of the flu, nothing more nothing less...but I feel that if someone were to investigate something, they should look into “WHY” most of the flu deaths came from elderly care homes in Canada…elderly care homes where many peoples immune systems are weak and where the flu vaccine is mandatory…I would start my investigation right there even though I know for a fact that thousands of our elderly die every year due to the complications brought on by the annual influenza and having to battle other illnesses which had already weakened their immune systems...
LINKS:
[01] The World Economic Form's BIO Pass
[02] The World Economic Forum: The Great Reset
[03] The COVID 2nd Wave Will Tear Our Communities Apart
[04] Corona Virus Facts
[05] Dr Roger Hodkinson
[06] Council Meeting Privately Recorded in EDMONTON Alberta Canada With Dr Roger Hodkinson
[07] The Great Barrington Declaration
Additional
Links:
2020 Jan 22 - The Prince of Wales launches his Sustainable Markets Initiative for a Post COVID World
2020 May 15 - Premier mulls complete overhaul of Quebec's long-term care institutions
2020 May 22 - 600 Physicians Say Lockdowns Are A ‘Mass Casualty Incident’
2020 Jun 05 - Prince Charles Says Pandemic a Chance to 'Think Big and Act Now
2020 Sept 29 - Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
2020 Nov 12 – Boris Johnson hosts Bill Gates & pharma bigwigs to plot Covid-19 vaccine deployment as UK military preps for ‘biggest effort since WWII’
2020 Nov 12 - UK prime minister slams anti-vax ‘nonsense’, tells Brits to get theCovid-19 jab when it’s their turn
2020 Nov 21 - Canada’s Trudeau calls Great Reset a CONSPIRACY THEORY after video ofhim promoting the globalist initiative went viral
2020 Nov 21 - Jeremy Hunt wants mass testing & health passports in the UK. Critics accuse him of promoting ‘ENSLAVEMENT PASSES’
2020 Nov 21 - ‘No evidence’ that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for commenting on this post. Please consider sharing it on Facebook or Twitter for a wider discussion.