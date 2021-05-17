Israeli Terrorism Continues to Metastasize in Palestine

Outrage
By: Stewart Brennan
The civilian population of 2 million people in Gaza are now into a second week of being bombed from air, sea and land by the belligerent war criminals in Israel; half of the population are children in this locked down prison! The Palestinian's have no tanks, no air force, no navy, no modern weapons, the entire strip of land is an open-air prison similar to the Warsaw Ghetto in World War II. This is NOT a conflict, it is genocide!! STOP CALLING IT A CONFLICT!!
The Zionist regime in Israel is nothing but pure evil on the level of the ISIS terrorist groups and should not be embraced by anyone while they continue their mass murder and terrorism campaign against the native people of Palestine.
Also, what is left of Palestine in the West Bank is being seized and taken over by ruthless, insane, well armed lunatics that are supported by the Zionist regime and by western nations turning a blind eye.
OECD Governments Approve of the Butchery by Israel
Now on seventy-three years of ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli’s, we are at the same point of inaction with the same rhetoric coming out of the economic block of western governments, they say “Israel has a right to defend itself”…?…It’s not defense, it’s committing ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people! These are the very same western governments that claim they embrace a moral code of rule and law…moral code?! Are you F*cken kidding me!?! The people may claim to uphold a moral code but our western governments certainly do NOT!
I’m calling on ALL governments of the world. It's time to end your support for these Zionist murderers! For every person they murder, YOU will be blamed for siding with them & not taking REAL action to end the ETHNIC CLEANSING! History will NOT smile on the Supporters of child murderers!! SHAME ON YOU Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and all politicians that support this evil regime!! Shame on all the UK, European, and Asian politicians and Shame on the US government for their 73 years of support of the Israeli's committing genocide of the Palestinian people!!!
Fascism wasn’t defeated in WWII, it metastasized into a global economic dictatorship that Hitler professed and sought…a New World Order.
That is what YOU support when supporting Israeli terrorism and mass murder!
If the governments of the world will not take concrete action this time around, against this illegal cancerous regime forced on the people of Palestine by the 1948 UN Security council, then the people of the world need to take matters into their own hands and close every Israeli embassy and expel all Israelis from their countries!! Then put a lockdown and blockade on Israel as Israel has done to Gaza and the West Bank. Do not lift the blockade until the Zionists have been dispossessed of their weapons of mass destruction and capitulate to peace.
Let me ask you this,
“If Israel succeeds in total ethnic cleansing of Palestine, do you really think their expansion and cancerous growth will end there?” No, it won’t, they’ll push further into Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. They already occupy some of these places and are unwilling to give them up.
Cancer never stops, it just keeps on growing until the host is dead, so you need to take action now before it’s too late.
There is a way out of this but no one wants to take it. Read the following excerpt below from a post I wrote in 2012 called
Victory for Palestine and the People of the World
Choices and Requirements for Lasting Peace:
Requirements for a lasting Peace throughout all of Palestine and Israel must also include an end to all illegal settlements, occupations, including a cessation of hostility towards the people, that is, of course, if a two-state solution is still being supported. If so, then Israel must return to 1967 borders as stated by the United Nations and its general assembly.
Let’s be realistic about this, the two-state solution has no possibility of working because the Israeli government and the settlers will refuse to give up any of the land they have seized from the Palestinians, and the Palestinians will refuse to concede the land that was taken from them, so there is no possible way to do this unless both sides are forced to do it at gunpoint.
The problems faced in the region today go back to the errors made by the United Nations in 1948 when they created the State of Israel by carving it out of Palestine. In essence, the two-state solution was a UN Security Council decision which is at the heart of this problem.
The "One State Solution", dominated by the Israeli's or by the Palestinian's is also not acceptable because it is a recipe for total disaster. Dominance by either side would be destructive because it is totally divisional, militaristic, driven by fanaticism and powered by a warlike nationalist mindset. Taking this path leads to an endless war between both sides that could quickly lead to regional war and or a global conflict, so this path must be avoided at all costs.
Real Solution for Lasting Peace:
The only real solution for the region is the one that nobody is talking about and that is a “Reunification of Palestine” where ALL THE PEOPLE, within the old borders of Palestine, rule together. Shared power would mean a democratic process for all the inhabitants regardless of faith or ethnicity, and it would mean freedom of worship, freedom of movement, and the right to live for all.
The reunification solution also calls for the creation of provinces within the state, where for example, one region could be called Israel, another Gaza, etc. This option requires that ALL POLITICAL FACTIONS make concessions in the name of peace, prosperity, respect, and unity. This option is the true path to peace in the Middle East and for that matter the road to global peace that I am sure is supported by a large majority of the people.”
So, how naive was I to even believe that the Israeli's want or wanted peace...they don't, all the Israeli's want is for all Arabs to leave Palestine, and they would prefer they left in body bags.
What if we give the Palestinians the weapons to defend themselves? Mutual destruction would certainly go a long way to stop the aggression, in that they wouldn't destroy each other...here are your two solutions, both of which provide equality for all.
To the world governments who continue to say they support Israel's right to defend themselves, I say, then give Palestine the weapons so that they can defend themselves from tanks, planes, drones and weapons of mass destruction! And stop saying you support the two-state solution because you most certainly DO NOT! If you did, you would have taken concrete action by now against the successive belligerent Zionist regimes...your empty words are GARBAGE!!
…And words are NOT enough anymore!
To the people of the world, force your governments to act because THEY are supposed to do what YOU say, not the other way around. It’s time to stop seven plus decades of Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people in Palestine.! Stand up and take action! FIGHT for what is right and just!! You can start by stopping ALL trade to Israel and then kick out their deplorable diplomats from your countries!
In Canada:
Members of Parliament
In the USA:
Find Your US House Representative here
Find Your US Senator here
Only evil F*cken monsters would do this, while anyone that turns their head or thinks the monsters are justified for attacking and killing people and terrorizing a million children are just as much to blame! Where's you F*cken humanity!?!
These same Western governments that side with Israeli terrorism are also pushing police enforced marshal law, lockdowns, curfews, masks, social distancing, unreliable vaccines, and medical security passes in their own countries while turning their heads away from Israeli apartheid, ethnic cleansing and mass murder of the Palestinian people…the same nations that claim to have defeated Nazism in World War II, embrace Neo Nazi’s in Ukraine, terrorist dictators in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Israel, while imposing totalitarian laws on their own people…
SOLUTION?
Israeli airstrike levels Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera & other international media (VIDEO) – (2021 May 15)
Crimes Against Humanity - Yesterday and Today - Warsaw Ghetto & Gaza Palestine
OCCUPATION 101
