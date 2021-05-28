The 2021 Syrian Election

Source: Eva Bartlett
A Syrian American friend, Johnny Achi, flew to Syria expressly to vote in the elections. Yesterday, in Douma, he told me:
“I'm a Syrian citizen and have lived in the United States for about 30 years. I'm here in Damascus to exercise my rights and duties as a Syrian citizen, since the US chose to close our embassies. As long as the embassies are closed, we're going to keep making the trip here, to exercise our duty and our democratic right.
I chose Douma, in eastern Ghouta, under the “rebels” until 2018, to show that there is a big turnout here, people are happy to be back in government controlled area. Everyone I talked to outside is so jubilant that they got rid of all of Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman, and all those brigades that were making their lives miserable.
The United States will not accept any of the candidates. They decided that this election is illegal. Their excuse this time is how can you have a democratic election when you have land under occupation. But the land is occupied by Turkey and the United States. If they would leave us alone, we would have freed those three provinces and would have all fourteen provinces under Syrian control.
But this vote will help us liberate those provinces still under occupation.”
Celebrations After Election Win by Syrian President Bashir al-Assad
Last night, in Umayyad Square, Damascus, before and after the presidential election results were announced.
A most beautiful night.
Syrians celebrating their sovereignty!
LINKS:
[01] Syrian President Bashar Assad wins re-election with 95.1% of votes
[02] Syrians filled the polling stations to defend their sovereignty and now fill the streets to celebrate the result
[03] Today I saw Syrian’s dancing and celebrating life, and a return to peace – but, of course, the Western media won’t report that
[04] Presidential Election Drives Home Syrian Sovereignty & Western Irrelevance
[05] US sanctions are part of a multi-front war on Syria, and its long-suffering civilians are the main target
[06] Western nations want ‘democracy’ in Syria so badly they close embassies and prevent Syrians from voting in presidential elections
[07] How independent media shot down the false “chemical attack” narrative in Douma Syria
[08] Guilty until proven innocent (again): UN report on alleged Russian ‘war crimes’ in Syria is based on ‘We Say So’ & unnamed sources
[09] Atrocities by terrorists against Syrian children ignored by Western media covering conflict from comfort of offices elsewhere
[10] US increases funding to White Helmets who are persecuting Syrian Christians in Idlib
[11] ‘Sorry, but it’s fake…again’: Russian military debunk NYT report on bombing of civilians in Syria
[05] US sanctions are part of a multi-front war on Syria, and its long-suffering civilians are the main target
[06] Western nations want ‘democracy’ in Syria so badly they close embassies and prevent Syrians from voting in presidential elections
[07] How independent media shot down the false “chemical attack” narrative in Douma Syria
[08] Guilty until proven innocent (again): UN report on alleged Russian ‘war crimes’ in Syria is based on ‘We Say So’ & unnamed sources
[09] Atrocities by terrorists against Syrian children ignored by Western media covering conflict from comfort of offices elsewhere
[10] US increases funding to White Helmets who are persecuting Syrian Christians in Idlib
[11] ‘Sorry, but it’s fake…again’: Russian military debunk NYT report on bombing of civilians in Syria
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for commenting on this post. Please consider sharing it on Facebook or Twitter for a wider discussion.