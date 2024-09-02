World United News and New Horizons

Hello everyone, my name is Stewart F. Brennan and I’m the creator of this, the World United News blog.
Over the past two decades, I’ve juggled my time and energy populating five different blogs containing alternative news, music, economics, creative passions and political activism while also supporting hundreds of artists, activists and alternative news journalists. I did so because they offered a clear, unscripted, honest approach through their investigative journalism.
The goal of my past efforts has been to show, with proof, that there were other sides to a story, and of course, better music offered by artists not in the mainstream spotlight.
This blog was the first public forum where I was able to express my discontent with the way the world was heading but I also combined my Geo-political and Geo-economic observations and societal discontent into a three-book series, titled, “The Activist Poet - Vol 1, Vol 2 & Vol 3” hoping that they would help awaken a population that was sleep walking into a consolidated economic tyranny and another World War.
The Message
My message has always been, that there is a better way to live on this planet than the way in which we are living right now. The world I believe in, is a world that is inclusive for all and not just for the privileged few…of course, I was censored just like the thousands of concerned online journalists and artists trying to make the world a better place.
So, due to massive online censorship of this blog and important voices, I have taken the next step forward in my quest to make the world a better place and written a science fiction / supernatural thriller called, “The Shard of Asclepius”.
The following quote by Gao Xingjian reflects my belief and why I wrote a book of fiction.
Quote: “It's in literature that true life can be found. It's under the mask of fiction that you can tell the truth.” ~ Gao Xingjian ~
I have hope that people will see and read this intriguing book, “The Shard of Asclepius”, but it’s virtually impossible to get the book populated on mainstream bookstore shelves, even though it’s available online through Ingram's global network of book sellers. As an independent author, I need your help.
My book is on the Indigo, Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites but in order to get the book seen by the public, I need my supporters to go to those websites, rate the book, buy a copy from them and maybe leave a review of the book. It helps move the book into attention. Books that are not supported by a major publisher or large online community, are not invisible to the public and so an independent author such as myself relies on friends and community for support to compete against the thousands of books written by other authors every single year.
I’ve also created a new website which will be dedicated to all the books I publish as an author going forward. Here is the link to my new website.
Official website of Stewart F Brennan
To the people I’ve supported and / or the people who’ve visited and supported my blogs in the past, thank you! I hope you will also follow me on this next step of my journey.
Here is a short video trailer for my book, “The Shard of Asclepius”. Please consider visiting my new website to find out more about the book and then consider sharing the link with your network of friends. Thanks for taking the time to read this blog post and for your support! I look forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!
VIDEO TRAILER
