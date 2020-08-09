Fear Mongering on COVID-19 Signals the End of Western Democracy

By: Stewart Brennan
Although the internet is a great place to find investigative journalism, most people continue to believe whatever they are told by corporate or government-controlled mainstream media. A media that has no real investigative journalism and more often than not, offers a fear-based corporate narrative that is now becoming more hostile towards alternative views.
Trying to converse with someone that only listens to mainstream news is like talking to a brick wall. They don’t allow room for real conversation because they are deeply embedded with a mainstream program that is hostile towards differing opinion. So, it’s impossible to talk about relevant issues, Geo-political or Geo-economic issues with those who have not investigated the issues and are not prepared to listen.
As an example, the media, government and corporations are pushing a fear-based narrative of COVID-19 with a set of rules and mask wearing which defies all professional logic. All opposing views by professionals on the internet are either censored by the corporate social media and search engines or dismissed as conspiracy by other organizations that have ties to deep pockets within the global economic cartel. I mention the internet because it is the only place left for alternative views to be heard and they are quickly being censored.
The fear-mongering narrative and influence that mainstream media is pushing on the public has many living in fear of the COVID boogieman and so people are wearing masks in their cars, on the streets, in the parks, in the stores, and are truly fearful of anyone getting close to them let alone talk to them about reality. Mainstream news, and Government have divided our society using a wide spread corporate approved program of fear mongering. It’s in every shop, every organization, school, work place, news broadcast, government communication and on local park fences; and there are many people in North America and Europe who believe everything they hear in the corporate and government media. But why?
If you were to ask most of these same mask wearing people about why they believe or trust the mainstream media, the majority will answer, “Why would they lie to us?” Indeed, why would they lie to us? Let’s do a little investigation…
Instead of tackling the COVID-19 topic and why people shouldn’t fear it or wear masks, I will instead change the topic to another major event that happened 19 years ago where media didn’t tell you the truth or investigate the many glaring facts but instead echoed the governments narrative…
The following video is a comparison between what we were told back then and what we were able to see with our own eyes regarding World Trade Center Building #7. The corporate and government media along with their supporting institutions embraced the FEMA and NIST reports that said World Trade Center building #7 (A 47 story building) collapsed after having been damaged by fire and falling debris, but the collapse looks very much like a controlled demolition. What do you think? (See video below.)
World Trade Center Building #7 Collapse
In order for a building to free-fall, you must remove any and all material in the direction of the fall. Only a professionally planned demolition can bring down a building in its own footprint. So, why would the media not ask questions or investigate the events on September 11th, 2001 when two buildings were hit by planes and 3 buildings collapsed in their own footprint?
To add more evidence to this “example” on the collapse of World Trade Center building #7 I’d like you to listen to the words of Larry Silverstein at the end of this short clip.
911 - WTC7 - Larry Silverstein says 'PULL IT'
Larry Silverstein, secured a 99-year lease for the World Trade Center complex from the Port Authorities, two months before it was destroyed on Sept 11th, 2001, even though a court ruling on May 13, 2001 came to its final conclusion regarding insurance claims and the asbestos that insulated the buildings that had to be removed. Silverstein bought a 99-year lease from them anyways for 3.2 billion dollars spread out over 99 years…of course the buildings were Insured…
Cost estimates at the time to remove the asbestos from all the World Trade Center buildings were reported to be between 1.5 to 2 billion dollars. The insurance policy he placed on the building must have also taken the asbestos problem into account considering that asbestos is carcinogenic.
So, when Silverstein tells the Fire department to "Pull IT"…”and they made that decision to pull, ehnnn we watched the building collapse”. referring to the demolition of World Trade Center Building 7, he incriminated himself for the destruction of that building...and if one building was rigged then you can be sure that all 3 buildings that collapsed in their own footprint that day were rigged...it takes several weeks by demolition experts to set up charges and nano thermite to bring down buildings with steel beams in their own footprint at near free fall speed...so we are talking about someone who was at least in the know that these buildings were rigged to be demolished.
I know these government officials and mainstream reporters went to University so they must have taken math, chemistry and physics at some point in their schooling to know that fire could not bring these buildings down. Certainly, they must have had experts to bring on their news shows? But nothing was ever followed up. (Newtons Laws of Motion)
The demolition of Building 7 is just one glaring example of the many discrepancies within the official narrative on 911. In Buildings one and two where the planes hit, there were many reports by witnesses on the scene such as firemen, police officers and people who escaped the buildings that claim there were explosions before and after the two planes hit. Not to mention that this was the first time in history that plane wreckage was not extracted from a crash site and put together for forensic confirmation of the planes and their demise. I worked at Pratt & Whitney in the critical parts division and can tell you from knowledge and experience that all these parts have serial numbers and history records that can be traced from initial casting through its machining and testing phases to which engine they were installed in , which plane the engine was installed on, and how where, or when the parts life expired.
The Legend of 911 — 13 Years On (2014)
When your government and the media lie to you by covering up a major story and you find out that they lied to you, are you going to believe what they say in the future when the next major event comes around? Or will you investigate the event yourself to understand everything about it?
I don’t know about you, but when someone lies to me and I find out that they lied to me, I can’t trust them afterwards. It’s like a bad relationship doomed to die when the other person cheats…you just can’t look at them the same way ever again nor can the level of trust be the same as it was.
The horrible chain of events that came in the aftermath of 911 are also littered with government lies and media cover ups such as the war on Afghanistan immediately afterwards, the war on Iraq in 2003, where over one million people died because of the lies that the US & UK deep state used as a reason to launch their monstrous war…and the so called war on terror expanded under Barack Obama to 7 countries with an out of control defence budget that launched hundreds of secret operations into many other countries. And I’m sure the 19-year incremental security lockdown of society that sprung to life after 911 must have been noticed by everyone by now.
So, considering the lies and cover up from 19 years ago and the actions today in 2020 regarding the government and media lock step push for a global lock-down and economic reset based on weak evidence for declaring a global pandemic with COVID-19, don’t you think it would be a good idea to investigate the truth rather than believing whatever the government and media tell you?
The consequences of not having a real investigation on the events of 911 cost millions of lives and the destruction of 7 countries as a direct result (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen & Ukraine).
The aftermath of the COVID-19 event will be even worse as the world descends into the worst totalitarian economic depression in history. Fear Mongering on COVID-19 by Government and Media in a Lock-step lock-down by countries all around the world has signaled the end of western democracy, because there is no tolerance for the truth by those that control our governments and mainstream media. There is no investigation or tolerance for opposing views, there is only totalitarianism.
-----
For more information than I could not possibly give you in a 1,500-word post on 911, please go to David Chandler's brilliant YouTube channel, where you will find a cornucopia of videos on the collapse of all three WTC buildings. I also offer a few video links below for you to watch and listen…but hurry, because online censorship is removing all the incriminating evidence against the economic cartel…
By the way, all the steel from the 911 crime scene was quickly removed, sold and sent to China and India without a thorough criminal investigation. That amounts to the deliberate destruction of evidence from the largest crime scene in American History. Think about that and ask yourselves why the media refused to hold the governments feet to the fire, after all, isn’t a healthy democracy achieved through an informed public…?
----------------------
Additional LINKS:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for commenting on this post. Please consider sharing it on Facebook or Twitter for a wider discussion.