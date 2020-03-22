Event 201 - a Corona Virus Planned Coincidence?

By: Stewart Brennan
On October 18th, 2019 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, a conference hosted by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation presented a simulation study of a Global Corona Virus Pandemic called “Event 201”.
The Event 201scenario simulated the events of what would happen during a serious global pandemic. The “Players” at “Event 201” included prominent individuals from global business, government, and public health. The exercise players were tasked with leading the policy response to a fictional outbreak scenario in the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise. In fact one of the players was George Gao the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; a Professor in the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; President of the Chinese Society of Biotechnology; and President of the Asian Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB). So it is safe to say that a Chinese government representative was at this “Event 201” conference.
Coincidence?
On the very same day that the “Event 201” scenario was being simulated, the “Military World Games” in Wuhan China started and ran from October 18th, to the 27th, 2019.
The fact that the Corona virus Pandemic (COVID-19) that we are currently experiencing around the World, started in Wuhan China is truly puzzling, surreal and seems totally beyond coincidence.
It’s not for me to draw conclusions but there are certainly grounds for suspicion considering the massive changes that this real or fake Pandemic will or has played in our immediate and long-term economic future.
The pieces of the puzzle are there in front of us, some of which are still hidden. But to try and make sense of all this, I tend to look at things from an economic perspective and ask myself, “Who Benefits?” Because in my mind, these events do not happen naturally especially when massive changes through problem, reaction and solution to our economic reality present themselves.
Details of the Event 201 Scenario:
Event 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.
The disease starts in pig farms in Brazil, quietly and slowly at first, but then it starts to spread more rapidly in healthcare settings. When it starts to spread efficiently from person to person in the low-income, densely packed neighborhoods of some of the megacities in South America, the epidemic explodes. It is first exported by air travel to Portugal, the United States, and China and then to many other countries. Although at first some countries are able to control it, it continues to spread and be reintroduced, and eventually no country can maintain control.
There is no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year. There is a fictional antiviral drug that can help the sick but not significantly limit spread of the disease.
Since the whole human population is susceptible, during the initial months of the pandemic, the cumulative number of cases increases exponentially, doubling every week. And as the cases and deaths accumulate, the economic and societal consequences become increasingly severe.
The scenario ends at the 18-month point, with 65 million deaths. The pandemic is beginning to slow due to the decreasing number of susceptible people. The pandemic will continue at some rate until there is an effective vaccine or until 80-90 % of the global population has been exposed. From that point on, it is likely to be an endemic childhood disease.
Event 201 Videos:
The six videos in the playlist below include the highlight Real and the Event 201 discussions among high-level leaders of global businesses, governments, policy and public health.
If you consider yourself to be someone who is suspicious of any or all Government, deep state, corporate, private banking, Mainstream Media narratives, then indeed you are in great company because many of us have woken up to the constant stream of lies coming out of these institutions that we can no longer trust them. However, we cannot jump to conclusions either without all the facts. But we can do the detective work and use critical thinking to map out what becomes a hypothesis.
It will be up to the people around the world to work together on this because the institutions mentioned above will not tell you the truth so don’t wait for them to do so. Get the facts, do the research and use the motive you pursue to tie up all possible ends. I use economics as the motive because with it, you can trace the lions share of truth, the real history of the world just by examining all the major events that have changed the world through it.
A few days ago, David Ike was interviewed on “LONDONREAL” to discuss his belief on the current COVID-19 Corona Virus Pandemic, here is a 45 minute excerpt of that Interview. To listen to the entire two hour interview, you can find it at the following link: LONDONREAL
THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH
The Moral Nations?
We the citizens in the west have been led to believe from a very young age that the trustees of our nations would always use moral judgement in emergency situations which are supposed to be humane, considerate, merciful and sympathetic.
In fact, it is not just a belief but a code in which the good citizens of the west pride themselves on as human beings (at least I do) and it is this promise made to the same citizens, by those who speak in their names, the promise they need to uphold. However, since global communication has evolved via the internet, the veil of illusion of western morality has fallen and revealed the monsters controlling our nations.
Without going into detail on all the lies the public was sold regarding 911, the war on Afghanistan, Iraq I Iraq II, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Palestine, Ukraine, etc…I will instead stay on point regarding the current pandemic.
World Bank and IMF Morality?
In the event of a Global Pandemic, the IMF has about 1 Trillion dollars to lend nations facing hardships due the circumstances of a Global Pandemic. The World Bank also has hundreds of millions in funds that are made available should a nation require help. These numbers are stated on the “John’s Hopkins” “Event 201”resource fact sheet.
However, in today’s reality, when countries such as Iran or Venezuela ask for help to battle the pandemic in their countries, they are flatly refused while massive sanctions continue to pummel and punish these countries into serious economic decay. There are millions of people being punished with the World Bank and IMF refusal to help. The trustees of our nations ALSO back these private banking positions and have stated so publicly.
We the people do not agree to this behaviour. Both the IMF AND the leaders who back this sinister attitude do not comply with the wishes of the people. Western leaders have betrayed their promise of upholding their moral oath to the people of their nations. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE!
These are crimes against humanity and as such require those responsible to resign their positions at the very least as spokes persons of their nations people! The message sent by the current global private banking institutions is also NOT ACCEPTABLE, and therefore should be the subject of an inquiry into their behaviour and their continued relevance! Our nations involvement with these seriously flawed institutions must end.
The fact that the IMF REFUSED Venezuela’s request for a 5 Billion dollar loan to help their people deal with a pandemic is beyond comprehension. I mean who gave the IMF this responsibility of life and death? And why should we continue to allow them this power of life or death over a nation and its people?
What Comes Out of the Global Economic Ashes
The private economic banking cartel is looking to create a single digital global currency or cashless society together with 5G technology. Coincidentally, China fits this mold almost as if it was the plan all along. China is now the Industrial center of the world thanks to western corporations as China leads the invasive 5G technology while also chairing a new banking system through BRICS. In the event that there is a merger of the Global Banking Cartel with China, it would usher in a global totalitarian economic system. The thought of that makes me shutter, but it seems like this is the way they are going to do it. After all, the current banking system under a US reserve Petro dollar is completely bankrupt whereas the Chinese state has little to no debt.
The US Debt in Perspective
Conclusion:
The new reference term to major exercises like "Event 201" coinciding with a real "Global Pandemic" should be called "Planned Coincidence", in that the whole thing is planned but not a coincidence...911, 711, CORVID-19 have ALL been used to force a change in the attitude of the population and direction of economics...
The coming economic crash signals the ordinary persons last chance to make real change in the world. We must rise and defend our families and communities from those seeking to take our freedoms away forever. The power over our world resides in the private banks and institutions that have been set up by them. This system of governance must end and be replaced with institutions that are accountable to the people. Now is the Time to Stand Up!
Our Last Chance to Make Real Change
