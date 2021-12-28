The Sustainable Growth End Game

By: Stewart Brennan
Is Sustainable Growth, the Economic Cartels New Deal?
Prince Charles, one of the senior members of the Windsor Royal family, addressed the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) [01] in Scotland on Oct 31st, 2021, where he brought to attention the similarities of just how devastating the (Fake) pandemic had been to the economy, while equating climate change and bio-diversity being no different, and that it posed an even greater existential threat due to the growing global population and its demand for finite resources.
Charles then went on to say that, “we must go on a war like footing, must act with all dispatch, and decisively because time has quite literally run out…” he also claims to have addressed his climate alarmism with most of the World Leaders in attendance over the past 18 months which of course coincides with the pandemic timeline. Is now a good time to say, “Never let a good manufactured crisis go to waste?” 😉
In citing the UN’s IPCC Report “Code Red for Human Driven Global Heating” [02], Prince Charles then talked about carbon capture and carbon taxes, which of course, we’ve all heard before, as those who will be taxed, will be the commoner and small business owners that are blamed for, what they call “Human Driven Global Heating” while the big corporations owned by the cartel will be blessed with carbon credits which will be tradable on their rigged stock market while they continue to drive the biosphere into global ecological destruction.
The pretentious solution Prince Charles leads up to, is of course, sustainable growth.
However, the sustainable economic growth system Prince Charles is pushing is not a solution to ending the global environmental destruction that they are strangely calling climate change, because the continuation of a devastating consumer growth market will continue to be the real problem as it always has been in reference to the destruction of our environment. The proposed solution pushed by Prince Charles will just continue the same program of growth economics, that destroys the land, water and forests, while deflecting the blame away from their mega international corporations, and placing the blame onto the global population.
Sustainable Growth for whom?
First of all, there is no such thing as a “sustainable growth economy” especially when it does not address the central defining issue that is causing all the problems, which or course is the interest-bearing debt-based banking system that drives the inflation and the need for economic growth. By any measure, its a reckless monster with no off switch.
Within this system, all business requires growth; it’s a mathematical necessity given the nature of the economic system which, by coincidence, is controlled by those looking for an economic reset.
Growth can be explained through a simple math equation [03] to see how long it would take for a company to double in size.
The equation is derived through electronics and based on the discharge of a capacitor on a resistor where the fractional decrease in the charge of the capacitor is relative to time and so instead of showing a decay in fixed fraction unit time, we show something increasing over a fixed fraction unit time by changing the negative sign into a positive sign. I.e.: Growth rather than decay
[T2 = 70 / Percent Growth] in which T2 represents the doubling time; so, for an 8% annual growth, the time it takes to “DOUBLE” the size of your company or economy would be;
T2=70/ 8% = 8.75 years. The higher the growth percentage targeted, the shorter the amount of time it takes for a corporation to double in size.
It is in this way that ALL corporations are destructive to the environment because they are extremely wasteful, regardless of what prattle is believed.
For example: One of the places I worked recently was in a printing company that made sports trading cards, restaurant brochures, cigarette packages, store flyers, cardboard boxes for disposable masks, thousands of blank police tickets, food canning labels etc.; all of which are disposable products (with the exception of the sports trading cards). However, the process showed how truly wasteful the production process is where paper of different grades, textures and treatment were received on wooden pallets every day. By the end of the week, hundreds of wood pallets were discarded, tons of paper wasted, hundreds of gallons of soap, chemicals and ink tins were also discarded while the products were all packaged in plastic wrap and with plastic straps, shipped in and shipped out by diesel trucks to and from our company, 357 days a year…one to two containers of waste paper and wood was produced every week…and that does not count the waste produced in the initial process of cutting the trees down, transporting them to mills, processing them into wood slats or paper rolls and then the transportation of those products to be further processed into their final shapes and sizes, which are then repackaged and shipped to a printing company…is that an environmentally ethical or sustainable business?
There are no real environmental laws imposed on corporations…well I suppose they will pass around a few carbon credits in the future…that should help the environment, right?
How many trees need to be cut down every year to make the pallets and paper? Since all of it ends up in the trash, final products and all, how deep of a hole do we need to bury all that trash in a continuous cycle? For what purpose? Profit?
The example used is just one small business in the printing industry. Imagine the amount of waste and environmental destruction we are talking about when every single corporation small, medium and large are taken into account…THAT is who, what, where and how the environment is being destroyed!
Is that a sustainable economic model? Define sustainable growth to me Prince Charles…
There are tens of millions of companies around the world encompassing every aspect of every economic stream that requires economic growth. Most every product is now single use or short life and so they all become disposable products, products that are extremely wasteful and destructive to the environment.
A larger example of the printing company I mentioned is of course an international monster corporation like Quebecor [04] where they have over 200 printing facilities in 15 countries. One of many mega printing corporations that has expanded into many other forms of media, industries and of course politics via their economic footprint. I’ll bet the Royal Families of Europe have a few preferred shares in a host of corporations like these.
Government Approved Essential Business
During the so-called pandemic, all the companies and corporations that contribute to the massive global economic machine were deemed “essential business” and remained open; the status and treatment of which was confirmed by Klaus Schwab, [05] of the World Economic Forum when he was pressed by a question from Edward Felsenthal of Time Magazine about the failure of small and medium sized businesses during the pandemic, Klaus said,
“No, its my big concern because small and medium sized companies have been much more hit by za crisis compared to most large companies. So, I’m very pleased and I think it’s a task of society to take care because they are an essential part of our economic tissue so we have to make sure that its not their fault, that they can survive the crisis because we need, at the end of the crisis, we need still a prospering middle class in the um…as far as companies are concerned.”
So, the rich dividend stock paying businesses owned by the cartel are integral to the future plans of a sustainable economic system that comes with the economic reset; while governments are encouraged to allow the small and medium support businesses to keep running (i.e.: giving them the status of being essential businesses) Of course, all of these actions conflict with the idea of a green future that they are talking about, not to mention being open in times of a supposed pandemic, which is more like a pandemic of lies and coercion. [06]
Sustainable growth is not possible, unless you look into the more sinister possibilities of how they might achieve their goals. The most glaring one is of course, forced population reduction. In fact, it is the only way in which their current push for a green sustainable solution can be achieved while maintaining their economic growth model of economics and if we are to believe their net zero carbon emissions goal.
The Final Solution?
World leaders are following plans outlined at the United Nations under “Agenda 21” [07], and “Agenda 2030” [08] that outlines a net zero emissions goal, a sustainable growth and population reduction. While at the same time, world leaders are determined to force their populations into obeying their dystopian dictates on a falsely declared pandemic by the World Health Organization by pushing a politically, corporate driven, inoculation program. All of which are being used as an economic reset for a sustainable future where the mandatory inoculation program brings about a fascist health pass security state with severe restrictions and punishments for those that do not comply.
Yes, inoculations, where heart attacks are on the rise, which includes many young healthy athletes. [09] Inoculations where stillbirths are on the rise, [10] vaccine injuries are on the rise, severe mental health issues are on the rise, poverty is on the rise and untimely inoculation deaths are on the rise.
Questions are not being answered by governments, governments that are becoming more totalitarian with each passing week. Is that what Prince Charles meant when he said “we must go on a war like footing, must act with all dispatch, and decisively…”?
I worry about what is not being talked about, because if they can lock the world down using lies about a flu that is 99.98% survivable, using a PCR test which cannot detect if you are sick and then lie to you about inoculations that THEY say are safe but censor science-based information on the dangers of their so-called vaccines, then they can lie to you about the contents of what they are really delivering to your body by inoculations that are now becoming a never-ending nightmare. The possibility of a mass sterilization of the young, during their age group appointments for inoculation should be a major concern considering the development of new sterilization procedures through inoculation [11] that fit in with the mRNA technology they are now using on the global population.
So, when a senior citizen of the global elite calls for military action to force a final solution, what exactly is he talking about? Will they close down all businesses that are destructive to the environment, or just those that don’t belong to them? They certainly are not clear about that nor are they clear about anything for that matter because they talk in circles with empty platitudes for their economic and environmental religions. So, as more governments are talking about forcing inoculations on the public [12], are you not just a little worried about what’s in that shot and what they really want?
Last Word
Of course, when looking at any type of growth economics, you need oil to power it especially on a global scale with a large population and so that must also be considered when looking for a reason to explain why these so-called world leaders are so determined to follow instruction from parasitic entities that are destroying our communities. The one thing that has been consistent in explaining the economic cartels absolute insanity and direction over the past 105 years; and why their paranoia has come to a head is Oil, peak oil, and being past peak oil all of which effects their growth economic model. [13]
The cartels economic empire is on the edge of a cliff with a massive global population surrounding them that have been impoverished by the cartel’s greed and lust for power. Tell me I’m wrong, explain it to me please, because if the world is to move forward and evolve, it can only do so with truth, education and inclusivity with a combined effort to solve problems but we are seeing none of that. The banking real estate racket, which the economic cartel controls, could end tomorrow if they wanted it to…but unfortunately, sustained growth is what they have chosen which maintains their total control…Sustainable growth is impossible to achieve today, unless of course you have a robust supply of oil and resources with a lot of people eliminated from the economic grid…
Additional Links:
[A] Rising Up Against Covid Inoculations and the Health Pass
[B] FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines
[C] Global Medical Tyranny Spearheaded by the W.H.O.
[D] Collapse – Michael C. Ruppert
[13] The Looming Collapse and Population Reset
Additional Links:
[A] Rising Up Against Covid Inoculations and the Health Pass
[B] FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines
[C] Global Medical Tyranny Spearheaded by the W.H.O.
[D] Collapse – Michael C. Ruppert
