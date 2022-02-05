Canada - Truckers for Freedom Brace Themselves for Police Onslaught

By: Stewart Brennan
On Friday Feb 4th, 2022, Keith Wilson, the lawyer representing “Truckers for Freedom 2022” put out an urgent message [01] to the public concerning an earlier announcement made by the Ottawa Police chief [02] on their determination to crush the peaceful protests which they characterized as violent protests.
The Ottawa police chief unleashed a tirade of unfounded accusations at the peaceful movement that reminds of violent ideologies and brutal police states of the past. By his words, the Ottawa police Chief said they are preparing to attack the truckers protest and the law-abiding citizens who support them based on the delusional perceptions of our Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The police warning comes a day after the truck convoy leaders held their own press conference [03] to address various issues surrounding their ongoing peaceful protest.
Later in the day, on Feb 04th, 2022, the “Go Fund Me” executive also made an announcement that they had shut down the “Truckers for Freedom” page at the behest of the Ottawa Police, and that financial donors had until Feb 19th to reclaim their money or it would be given to charities of the Go Fund Me executive’s choice.
Organizers of the Truckers Convoy have since addressed the allegations of the Ottawa Police [04] in a video statement to the public and have opened a page on the “Give Send Go” platform for donations at the following link: Freedom Convoy 2022 [05]
If history has taught us anything, it is this; when a despotic Government’s deception fails at demonizing a movement, the only overreaching tool left in their toolbox, is force.
If the Ottawa police carry out their threats in the coming days, they will, in effect, tear the fabric of our country apart and throw the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms into the trash bin of history, leaving millions of people, who are emotionally invested, without hope.
The labels and lies that both Justin Trudeau and the Ottawa police are throwing at the peaceful Canadian blue-collar protest movement right now, are truly disturbing, provocative, and delusional.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is so out of touch with reality, that he considered bringing in the Canadian army!
Just so we are clear on the severity of that prospect, Armies are used as a deadly force. The request alone, should tell everyone about the character of this sociopathic dictator, Justin Trudeau. Good thing the Canadian Army turned him down [06]. The Ottawa police however, seems ready to go through with Trudeau’s threats to break up and destroy the protest. A protest Trudeau refuses to communicate with or acknowledge as peaceful.
When the Prime Minister of Canada can’t even face the people that he’s paid to govern, but instead goes into hiding, not only does he show that he's clearly not a leader but that he’s an ignorant coward. The best thing for him to do at this point, for himself, the Liberal Party and the nation, is to resign!
Tyrant Trudeau Tells Lies, Trucker’s forge Ties
All week long the protesters have shown the exact opposite of what our so-called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has labeled them. There is massive video documentation of the Truckers for Freedom Movement not only being peaceful but pitching in to help the Ottawa community with feeding the homeless, picking up garbage and discarded masks, protecting monuments, etcetera.
The Truckers for Freedom movement has single handedly united our country at a time of great suffering. The convoy has lifted the spirits of millions of people across the country who’ve had to endure Federal & Provincial draconian police state measures that have preyed upon the emotional stability of everyone but especially our children. These unnecessary mandatory mask, vax and vax passport measures have destroyed our way of life. They’ve restricted our freedom of movement, freedom of speech, freedom to work, destroyed our businesses, divided the country, broken families and set us all on a course of total collapse, emotionally and economically.
The trucker convoy changed all that and brought us all hope. Yet, now, in a fit of rage, Justin Trudeau, will do what all tyrannical sociopathic despots do when he doesn’t get his way, he’ll unleash his wrath of violence on Canadians, to crush their hope and unity while destroying our Charter of Rights and Freedoms and our nation at the same time.
I can’t allow that to happen. That is why I stand with the Freedom Trucker movement AGAINST the Fascist Trudeau government and the police state that he has mandated for the past two years! I will protect my children and the future of this country. I will NOT comply with a fascist dictatorship!
Final Word
I have a message to the Ottawa police, “STAND DOWN!” Let the people exercise their constitutional rights; the rights and freedoms that our fore fathers secured with their blood. Do not be a willing participant in destroying the peaceful nature of our protest. Call in sick with Justin’s disease or join in with fellow Canadians to protest against the government lies and dictatorship. Be a shining example to our children, be hero’s and stand with their parents, do not comply or follow orders that will destroy our values, communities and country.
To all patriotic Canadians protesting across the country and in Ottawa, do not engage in violence if attacked by police or agent provocateurs, for that is precisely what tyranny requires to justify itself. We win this by peaceful means. Don’t hand the mainstream media an opportunity to further demonize this peaceful movement through their one-sided narrative reporting as they have been doing since the beginning.
If confronted by agent provocateurs or violent opposition, contact event security, who will then deal with the criminal element.
To the security personnel, be sure to remove the masks of any troublemakers for photo identification.
As for the mainstream media like CTV, & CBC, you’ve shown just how deceitfully evil you really are for your blatant lies, labels and deception. When this is all over, there will be a criminal investigation into the deliberate lies and propaganda you’ve used to divide and destroy our great nation. The evidence rests in the millions of video clips and scientific data taken throughout the course and time of this movement and pandemic. You’ve exposed yourselves as to what you really are, treasonous, special interest owned, anti-Canadian, propaganda constructs. It's time for reporters to stand up for truth, honesty and REAL investigative journalism! Rise and join with us, participate in the greatest peaceful movement in generations. We are ALL Canadian!
As for compromised government representatives who are standing in the way, there will be an accounting for all the deaths directly related to your harmful mandates and power grabs which to Canadians felt more like a foreign occupation wielding terrorist power. Stand Down and remove all the restrictions you’ve placed on Canadians. Get out of the way so Canadians can take their lives back! FREE CANADA!!
---------------------------------------------------------------
IMPORTANT UPDATE:
Give Send go is the new sight to donate to the Truckers for Freedom Here is the link: Freedom Convoy 2022
About Stewart Brennan:
Stewart Brennan is a Geo-political and economic analyst, activist, blogger and author. He’s worked in the Aviation, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics Industries and is the author of “The Activist Poet”, two books of political activism and poetry. (See Here and Here) He's also the author of several blogs including World United News and World United Music and a contributor on Global Research.
LINKS:
[01] (Video) Freedom Trucker Lawyer Keith Wilson with Urgent Message from Ottawa
[02] (Video) Ottawa Police Chief Announcement
[03] (Video) Truck convoy leaders hold news conference in Ottawa – February 3, 2022
[04] (Video) Organizers of the Truckers Convoy addressing the allegations of the Ottawa Police.
[05] Truckers for Freedom - Give Send Go page
