The Western Collapse into Fascism

By: Stewart Brennan
As we move deeper into the winter portion of the 2021-2022 flu season, governments around the world continue to ramp up the COVID pandemic narrative that has now stretched on for almost two years.
In nation after nation, but most notably throughout Europe, America and the British Commonwealth, (O.E.C.D. Nations) politicians across the spectrum have shown themselves to be ignorant to any logic, they're irrational and subservient to shadow authoritarianism instead of being honest representatives to the public.
If politicians were inclined to be honest and representative of their people, they would be more attentive, sincere, and rational when communicating, while also providing transparency when investigating all avenues on issues of concern before making decisions and mandates that affect the entire population; such as healthcare. However, when governments including all the major political parties within them, adopt an ideology that demands their populations obedience without providing proof, transparency or rational debate such as with unnecessary inoculations and a mandatory health pass, then not only are they comparable to fascist states of the past [01] but they also lose their legitimacy or claim of upholding human rights, never mind challenging other nations on theirs.
Mandatory Inoculations - The 21st Century Rubicon
The health pass, which requires mandatory inoculations, is the Rubicon of the 21st century, a crossroads that, when crossed, will annihilate individual freedoms forever if not massively confronted by the population today.
The world is moving in a totalitarian direction of forced inoculations for a typical flu virus that is 99.98% survivable while proof of inoculation will be required via a mandatory health pass that requires everyone to receive additional inoculations every 3 to 6 months [02]. Failure to do so, as we have seen, even now, brings out the attack dogs of government and mainstream media news platforms who generalize and label all who resist with derogatory attack words such as “Anti-vaxxers” and then go on to express their authoritarian approved solution that all anti-vaxxers should be rounded up and forced into compliance. (See Here [03], Here [04], Here [05], Here [06], and Here [07]), This type of fascist behavior is embraced and repeated often by mainstream media loud mouths on social networks across the internet. The fact is, they are in effect, pushing a distorted narrative on their audience with the sole intent of shaping opinion and isolating all those opposed to their belief, as the enemy. The outcome of this type of behaviour, as seen in past history, leads to violence, through division, against a section of the population…For lies repeated often, soon become accepted as the truth by the audience, and violence soon follows.
As it stands now, those who’ve not been inoculated with these sinister mRNA shots, are becoming more and more alienated from society while being restricted from social activities, events and travel (See Here [08], Here [09], Here [10] and Here [11]). Also of note is that those in agreement with the government propaganda have become more confrontational towards those who do not believe the governing propaganda. Just go into a store without a mask or with a mask that does not cover your nose and you’ll soon experience confrontation, even if you have a legitimate reason. Online, they attack in gangs such as in Facebook groups run by the indoctrinated. Posting information to a facebook group expressing worry and concern about inoculations, for example, brings forth a wrath of ignorance and confrontation by bullies that feel impowered by the governing propaganda. Of course, the post is also tagged by facebook censors which flags the post to begin with.
So, dignity, human rights and freedoms have already been taken away, while lofty fines and even prison terms are now being legislated for those that do not comply. These are not the signs of a nation that upholds human rights, but the signs of a nation obliterating human rights through an orchestrated propaganda program that is all based on fear!
Of course, the only thing keeping the COVID narrative going is a fraudulent PCR test which cannot tell if you are sick; as stated by the inventor of the PCR test himself, Kary Mullis [12]. If the general public had Knowledge of this PCR fact, and it was repeated often, then this fraudulent pandemic and governing shift into fascism would end tomorrow. However, that would mean, honesty and integrity would have to find its way onto the front pages of mainstream news.
Instead of well-informed democracies blossoming in all of our nations with truth, honesty and integrity, a consolidated one world globalized fascist police state is emerging under the guise of lies and corruption through an economic class of supremacists that controls all veins of economics.
What is the real reason, they are pushing the false pandemic? And why have western democracies turned into fascist dictatorships over the past two years?
Lockstep Affiliated Medical Governance
Governments around the world, regardless of political affiliation serve as puppets to what amounts to as, * an economic cartel.
Definition: Economic Cartel – a consolidated group of very wealthy families and oligarchs that own the majority shares in Private Banks and thousands of Corporations which controls national and global economic streams, political power, news media, entertainment, and influential institutions such as the W.H.O. (World Health Organization) by virtue of their economic influence, funding and recommendations. All of which does their bidding to create a shield for their consolidated criminal activities.
Governments around the world are in a lockstep affiliated medical governance [13] through the central governing directive of the World Health Organization [14], an organ of the United Nations that has no organized public or independent oversight to it with the exception of news media. But the W.H.O. and news mediums have been coopted by deep pockets while independent Journalists, doctors and professionals are censored by corporate behemoths that control all avenues to the public, including the internet.
How do you stop an organization that preys on you, your families and their future? The scope of what we are up against is massive and quite sinister, yet there is a way. One person cannot stop this massive beast alone, but, if we were to all stand up and confront it together, we would be able to stop it in its tracks and change the course of history in the process.
The only way to stop the sinister direction our world is heading in, is for a massive grassroots political resistance by people in every nation [15]. But that requires a well connected, uncensored, free and independent media and internet. Be the media! Get connected with independent media! Inform yourselves with information and connect with others online and in your neighbourhoods. Communicate. Organize and focus on human rights for all. Break the shackles of fear and economic slavery. Stand up and fight for your rights and for the rights of future generations. This is the moment you were born for, now is the time to stand up and fight!
--------------------------------------------------
About Stewart Brennan:
Stewart Brennan is a Geo-political and economic analyst, activist, blogger and author. He’s worked in the Aviation, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics Industries and is the author of “The Activist Poet”, two books of political activism and poetry. (See Here and Here) He's also the author of several blogs including World United News and World United Music and a contributor on Global Research
-------------------------------------------------
