The 2021 Showdown: The US, China, Peak Oil & the COVID Reset

By: Stewart Brennan
As we take in a deep breath and let out the last gasps of a tumultuous 2020, we find the world hanging by a thread over an economic cliff with the hell fire of poverty raging at our feet while an economic hurricane is on the horizon and heading straight at us with a dystopian reset [01].
If 2020 and the last 20 years wasn’t enough to wake you up, 2021 surely will because the tidal wave of insanity that has built up over the past two decades did not magically go away on December 31st 2020 and has not completely crested but appears ready to hit the bulk of humanity like a runaway freight train in 2021.
The occupants of this freight train have managed to convince the world that COVID-19 was a nasty virulent monster requiring draconian mask and lockdown measures to keep the public hiding in fear while shutting down our communities and destroying what was left of the economy that was not controlled by major corporate interests.
We will also have to prepare for the fallout of the November 3rd, 2020 US Presidential election which has also carried over to January 2021; where it appears that nationalist Donald Trump is about to leave office but hasn’t yet conceded to Globalist Joe Biden as Trump embarks on a last-ditch effort to have the fraudulent nature of the election exposed in an electoral college showdown on January 6th.
Adding to the confusion and on the horizon for spring 2021 is a possible market crash and a global economic reset which are being blamed on COVID-19 even though the economy was already bankrupt before the COVID shell game came into play in 2020. Growth of our economic system is fueled by “Oil” which has past peak and fallen off of the radar but is the most likely reason behind the globalists turning the annual flu (Influenza “A” & “B”) into a COVID-19 false pandemic using a fraudulent PCR test [02] to push the lockdowns which killed oil demand and massive amounts of capital.
These major events of the past, present and future will unload themselves on the global population in the 2021 Globalist economic games where we will find ourselves going from the frying pan, into the fire.
The Next US President
On January 6th, the Electoral College will meet to either certify the 2020 US election results or reject them. So, we will know soon enough who will be the next US President. However, regardless of the outcome, the United States has never been so ununited and polarly divided since their civil war (1861 to 1865) so the final result will certainly test the waters at how divided the American people are, with potential consequences down the road when the bottom drops out of the US economy.
The voter turnout in 2020 is claimed to be 66.3% where supposedly, 155 million people at minimum voted for Trump or Biden. This number does not include spoiled ballots or votes for other candidates. So, if we ignore the unreported and do a bit of math, to find out the number of registered voters in 2020, we find it would be approximately 232.7 million people. That’s an increase of 75 million people registered to vote verses the 2016 official total of 157.6 million registered voters of the 245.5 million eligible voters in 2016. The number of eligible voters in 2020 were not available...
If we are to believe the 2020 election numbers on the World Population Review [03] website that said there were 213 million registered voters and go with the 66.3 % voter turn out by CNN then only 141.2 million people voted verses the 155 million claimed by mainstream media. So, if Donald Trump had 74 million votes, that would leave Joe Biden with only 67.7 million votes and zero for all other candidates.
These numbers by mainstream media simply don’t add up. Also, the number of registered voters in the 2020 election, based on the percentage provided by mainstream is unprecedented in US election history and more than just suspicious.
On the night of the 2020 election, Trump was winning soundly when I last looked at 12:30 am, a time when historically, the election winner was declared and called by the mainstream media...but in the wee morning hours of Nov. 4th 2020 a landslide of mail-ins had dramatically changed the results in favour of Joe Biden, with almost 100% of the votes going to Biden?
How do you verify an election with mail in ballots anyways? As with programmable electoral voting machines, mail ins leave no paper trail and leave the election open to be rigged as we saw in the Nov 3rd, 2020 US Election.
I’m extremely skeptical of the results of the 2020 US election and every American citizen should be very concerned as well about there being any chance of their elections being rigged as strong suspicions of voter fraud remain from the 2020 US Presidential Election with an elaborate cover up to hide the truth. How can Americans be sure an honest election will ever take place again? The only way, to prove that the Democrats have nothing to hide, is to investigate the claims of voter fraud and agree to postpone the election validation scheduled on Jan 6th, 2021.
If the Republicans turn on Donald Trump’s valid challenge of vote fraud and certify a potential fraudulent election then they are surly part and parcel to the globalists agenda to have Joe Biden installed as the next US President.
The Rockefeller Foundation Report from 2010 called - Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development [04] is a glaring example of this which was addressed as “A Global Business Network” or as I call them, a “Global Economic Cartel”
It’s important to note that from the Rockefeller Foundation Report, four scripts for the future of global economics were laid out, leaving one of them to be adopted. All four plans (Lock Step, Clever Together, Hack Attack, Smart Scramble) were recommendations without a specific choice mentioned. However, the cover of this report (See Colorized Photo Above) has a world map covered in binary digits (ones and zeros) with a bullseye pictured as moving water ripples from Northwest Africa to the rest of the world. To me, that was a tip off of their recommendation.
So, while the OECD countries struggled to deal with their crashing economies in 2008 - 2009, China came in and bought up companies of all sizes throughout North America while also gaining access to oil supplies throughout the world including western controlled resources such as Canada’s Tar Sands [05].
By late 2010 and early 2011, the Arab Spring was launched throughout the Middle East and North Africa to change the power dynamics and to wage covert wars to secure (steal) the oil and gas resources of the target countries. Direct military intervention by NATO into Libya [06] totally destroyed the country. Libya was the most prosperous oil rich country in Africa and it was utterly destroyed by US and NATO war crimes. Oil was what the global economic cartel were after.
The wars and conflicts that the US, UK and Europe have waged over the past 20 years throughout Asia, Africa and the Middle East have all been about oil, gas, pipe lines and the control of them. The era of "Past Peak oil" is here…(See here[07], here[08], here[09], and here[10])
However, globalist plans were interrupted in 2016 when Donald Trump won the US election. Trump placed himself as a nationalist who campaigned on slogans like, “Make America Great Again” and “Drain the Swamp”. The American people stood up for his nationalist views. Whereas, most of the politicians in Washington are Globalists in bed with the economic cartel and march to a different beat.
When Trump came to power after the 2016 election, the first thing he did was call out the mainstream media for what they are, “Fake News”. He then went after the globalist’s programs and canceled TPP and then changed NAFTA, (The North American Free Trade Agreement) and then waged an economic war with China with trade tariffs and sanctions. As everyone knows by now, China is where all the US, Canadian & European manufacturing jobs went.
The globalists want Trump out because his policies severely conflict with their economic plans for the world, which is why we’ve been witness to a never-ending display of insanity by mainstream media and the democratic party for the past 4 years…
The first thing to note about Donald Trump is that he is a business man, whereas most of the others (Democrats and Republicans) are career politicians. Trump is despised by most of them if not by all of them because, lets face it, Washington is a den of snakes as are the politicians that fill the capitals in every OECD country controlled by the Globalists.
I’m sure most will agree that politicians in general, throughout the OECD countries including the USA are controlled by economic interests with very deep pockets who all seem to profit on the misery of the global population. Economics is consolidated into fewer hands and so we have what I call, the Economic Cartel.
China’s Economic Growth
Over the years, the Chinese leadership pushed their enterprises for a minimum growth of 8% year on year. Since growth is exponential [11], we can use a simple math equation to see how long it would take to double the size of one’s economy.
[T2 = 70 / Percent Growth] T2 equals the doubling time; so, for an 8% annual growth, the time it takes to “DOUBLE” the size of your company or economy would be 8.75 years.
Over the time frame of 1991 to 2011, twenty years, China sustained its growth in the 9% and 10% range year on year with 10 years in double digits. Over the last ten years, 2011 to 2021, their growth rate slowed somewhat to approximately 6.5% annually but it was still much greater than US or European growth.
These massive growth requirements saw China go from insignificant on the global economic stage to the global leader in a very short period of time. These economic strides by China were not possible without the direct help of the western economic cartel. No one from the western economic cartel confronted China until Donald Trump came along and did so during his presidential term (2016-2020).
If we were to look at real GDP, by basing the calculations on production capacity and output, then China surpassed the US GDP in 2008.
Today, almost everything purchased in North America is made in China, and while North America and Europe spiral into exponential economic decay, China has grown exponentially and carries no significant debt. Yet the western economic cartel (the US, UK, the Commonwealth of countries, Europe and Japan) are in business with the Chinese state. They funded China’s growth and opened all the western markets to them.
Desperation
Desperation crept into the globalists plans in 2019 when Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election seemed likely even though their massive attempts to smear him failed to dissuade the majority of American people from voting for him.
So, the Globalists took matters into their own hands and unleashed a global plandemic which was adopted from the 2010 Rockefeller Foundations economic future plan of “Lock Step” and put into simulation on Oct 19th, 2019 at Event 201[12] hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with very special guest, George FU Gao [13], the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; a Professor in the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; President of the Chinese Society of Biotechnology; and President of the Asian Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB) .
They turned the annual Influenza “A” & “B” into COVID-19 using a useless PCR test and then locked down the entire OECD world. The immediate result of lockdowns squashed oil demand while also driving the economy over the cliff.
To ensure the success of their COVID-19 plan the Globalists embarked on a massive censorship campaign all over the internet wherever important information showed itself and debunked the globalists COVID narrative. Mainstream media will not cover alternative views and so the important information by doctors and professionals was censored and kept from the majority of the population.
To ensure that Nationalist Donald Trump did not win the 2020 Presidential election, they used the excuse of the COVID plandemic as a reason to submit “Mail-in votes”. Millions of ballots were created and untraceable which of course can rig an election in their favour. It looks like they were successful.
I think if Trump was on the Globalists side, the cartel wouldn’t have screamed bloody murder day in day out for 4 years and then blatantly steal the US election when Trump was winning by a landslide…it shows that the globalist deep state or "economic cartel" was desperate to get rid of him.
What comes next?
It’s all about the future of economics and so even if Donald Trump is part of the Globalist gang, I do believe that Trump was trying to save part of the USA from the monster crash that is coming…
Totalitarian China rises as the Global technological leader with no debt, and they are revered as a model by the World economic forum and the Global Economic Cartel.
The USA, Europe and the rest of the World will not escape an economic depression without an oil supply that is cheap, abundant and readily available...the age of oil has come to an abrupt end because the point of peak that we are at now can no longer sustain consumer economic growth with a population that continues to grow while using finite resources.
Those in control of global economics, are not prepared to give up their hold on power, and so they would rather lead you to slaughter than tell you the truth.
If oil is directly responsible for the rise in human population, and it is, then it is also true that a decrease in oil will result in a decline of the human population. Everything we use in daily life is based on oil. A terminal decline in oil guarantees job losses, economic depression, global civilian unrest, war, famine and disease.
The COVID lockdown with unsafe mandatory vaccines and the coming Economic Reset is part and parcel to plans made to get rid of massive amounts of oil demand, capital and human population.
So, if we are to survive what’s to come in 2021, information is important as well as cooperation with each other. We cannot allow those in power to create and dictate draconian laws that treat us as worthless prisoners and cannon fodder, so we are going to have to stand up, take control and seriously redefine what really matters to us in life if we are to rebuild our communities and navigate the storm that is coming.
-------------------------------------
LINKS:
[01] The Great Reset
If 2020 and the last 20 years wasn’t enough to wake you up, 2021 surely will because the tidal wave of insanity that has built up over the past two decades did not magically go away on December 31st 2020 and has not completely crested but appears ready to hit the bulk of humanity like a runaway freight train in 2021.
The occupants of this freight train have managed to convince the world that COVID-19 was a nasty virulent monster requiring draconian mask and lockdown measures to keep the public hiding in fear while shutting down our communities and destroying what was left of the economy that was not controlled by major corporate interests.
We will also have to prepare for the fallout of the November 3rd, 2020 US Presidential election which has also carried over to January 2021; where it appears that nationalist Donald Trump is about to leave office but hasn’t yet conceded to Globalist Joe Biden as Trump embarks on a last-ditch effort to have the fraudulent nature of the election exposed in an electoral college showdown on January 6th.
Adding to the confusion and on the horizon for spring 2021 is a possible market crash and a global economic reset which are being blamed on COVID-19 even though the economy was already bankrupt before the COVID shell game came into play in 2020. Growth of our economic system is fueled by “Oil” which has past peak and fallen off of the radar but is the most likely reason behind the globalists turning the annual flu (Influenza “A” & “B”) into a COVID-19 false pandemic using a fraudulent PCR test [02] to push the lockdowns which killed oil demand and massive amounts of capital.
These major events of the past, present and future will unload themselves on the global population in the 2021 Globalist economic games where we will find ourselves going from the frying pan, into the fire.
The Next US President
On January 6th, the Electoral College will meet to either certify the 2020 US election results or reject them. So, we will know soon enough who will be the next US President. However, regardless of the outcome, the United States has never been so ununited and polarly divided since their civil war (1861 to 1865) so the final result will certainly test the waters at how divided the American people are, with potential consequences down the road when the bottom drops out of the US economy.
Signs of Election Fraud in the 2020 US Presidential Election
2020 Unofficial Election Results
Donald Trump 74.2 Million votes with 232 Electoral Seats
Joe Biden 81.3 Million votes with 306 Electoral Seats
The voter turnout in 2020 is claimed to be 66.3% where supposedly, 155 million people at minimum voted for Trump or Biden. This number does not include spoiled ballots or votes for other candidates. So, if we ignore the unreported and do a bit of math, to find out the number of registered voters in 2020, we find it would be approximately 232.7 million people. That’s an increase of 75 million people registered to vote verses the 2016 official total of 157.6 million registered voters of the 245.5 million eligible voters in 2016. The number of eligible voters in 2020 were not available...
If we are to believe the 2020 election numbers on the World Population Review [03] website that said there were 213 million registered voters and go with the 66.3 % voter turn out by CNN then only 141.2 million people voted verses the 155 million claimed by mainstream media. So, if Donald Trump had 74 million votes, that would leave Joe Biden with only 67.7 million votes and zero for all other candidates.
These numbers by mainstream media simply don’t add up. Also, the number of registered voters in the 2020 election, based on the percentage provided by mainstream is unprecedented in US election history and more than just suspicious.
On the night of the 2020 election, Trump was winning soundly when I last looked at 12:30 am, a time when historically, the election winner was declared and called by the mainstream media...but in the wee morning hours of Nov. 4th 2020 a landslide of mail-ins had dramatically changed the results in favour of Joe Biden, with almost 100% of the votes going to Biden?
How do you verify an election with mail in ballots anyways? As with programmable electoral voting machines, mail ins leave no paper trail and leave the election open to be rigged as we saw in the Nov 3rd, 2020 US Election.
I’m extremely skeptical of the results of the 2020 US election and every American citizen should be very concerned as well about there being any chance of their elections being rigged as strong suspicions of voter fraud remain from the 2020 US Presidential Election with an elaborate cover up to hide the truth. How can Americans be sure an honest election will ever take place again? The only way, to prove that the Democrats have nothing to hide, is to investigate the claims of voter fraud and agree to postpone the election validation scheduled on Jan 6th, 2021.
If the Republicans turn on Donald Trump’s valid challenge of vote fraud and certify a potential fraudulent election then they are surly part and parcel to the globalists agenda to have Joe Biden installed as the next US President.
The Economic Picture in 2021
Cheap OIL Maintains Economies…and Financial Empires
A healthy economy requires a steady supply of cheap available oil, without it, the economy cannot grow. However, as most people should know by now, World Oil growth demand Peaked in 2008 when oil prices spiked to $147.00 per barrel, triggering the 2008 economic crash, and as this major economic crash continued into 2009, war on oil rich countries around the world began to escalate, while the economic cartel's think tanks were dreaming up new dystopian ways to maintain control of their economic system as it fell.
The Rockefeller Foundation Report from 2010 called - Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development [04] is a glaring example of this which was addressed as “A Global Business Network” or as I call them, a “Global Economic Cartel”
It’s important to note that from the Rockefeller Foundation Report, four scripts for the future of global economics were laid out, leaving one of them to be adopted. All four plans (Lock Step, Clever Together, Hack Attack, Smart Scramble) were recommendations without a specific choice mentioned. However, the cover of this report (See Colorized Photo Above) has a world map covered in binary digits (ones and zeros) with a bullseye pictured as moving water ripples from Northwest Africa to the rest of the world. To me, that was a tip off of their recommendation.
So, while the OECD countries struggled to deal with their crashing economies in 2008 - 2009, China came in and bought up companies of all sizes throughout North America while also gaining access to oil supplies throughout the world including western controlled resources such as Canada’s Tar Sands [05].
By late 2010 and early 2011, the Arab Spring was launched throughout the Middle East and North Africa to change the power dynamics and to wage covert wars to secure (steal) the oil and gas resources of the target countries. Direct military intervention by NATO into Libya [06] totally destroyed the country. Libya was the most prosperous oil rich country in Africa and it was utterly destroyed by US and NATO war crimes. Oil was what the global economic cartel were after.
The wars and conflicts that the US, UK and Europe have waged over the past 20 years throughout Asia, Africa and the Middle East have all been about oil, gas, pipe lines and the control of them. The era of "Past Peak oil" is here…(See here[07], here[08], here[09], and here[10])
However, globalist plans were interrupted in 2016 when Donald Trump won the US election. Trump placed himself as a nationalist who campaigned on slogans like, “Make America Great Again” and “Drain the Swamp”. The American people stood up for his nationalist views. Whereas, most of the politicians in Washington are Globalists in bed with the economic cartel and march to a different beat.
When Trump came to power after the 2016 election, the first thing he did was call out the mainstream media for what they are, “Fake News”. He then went after the globalist’s programs and canceled TPP and then changed NAFTA, (The North American Free Trade Agreement) and then waged an economic war with China with trade tariffs and sanctions. As everyone knows by now, China is where all the US, Canadian & European manufacturing jobs went.
The globalists want Trump out because his policies severely conflict with their economic plans for the world, which is why we’ve been witness to a never-ending display of insanity by mainstream media and the democratic party for the past 4 years…
The first thing to note about Donald Trump is that he is a business man, whereas most of the others (Democrats and Republicans) are career politicians. Trump is despised by most of them if not by all of them because, lets face it, Washington is a den of snakes as are the politicians that fill the capitals in every OECD country controlled by the Globalists.
I’m sure most will agree that politicians in general, throughout the OECD countries including the USA are controlled by economic interests with very deep pockets who all seem to profit on the misery of the global population. Economics is consolidated into fewer hands and so we have what I call, the Economic Cartel.
China’s Economic Growth
Over the years, the Chinese leadership pushed their enterprises for a minimum growth of 8% year on year. Since growth is exponential [11], we can use a simple math equation to see how long it would take to double the size of one’s economy.
[T2 = 70 / Percent Growth] T2 equals the doubling time; so, for an 8% annual growth, the time it takes to “DOUBLE” the size of your company or economy would be 8.75 years.
Over the time frame of 1991 to 2011, twenty years, China sustained its growth in the 9% and 10% range year on year with 10 years in double digits. Over the last ten years, 2011 to 2021, their growth rate slowed somewhat to approximately 6.5% annually but it was still much greater than US or European growth.
These massive growth requirements saw China go from insignificant on the global economic stage to the global leader in a very short period of time. These economic strides by China were not possible without the direct help of the western economic cartel. No one from the western economic cartel confronted China until Donald Trump came along and did so during his presidential term (2016-2020).
If we were to look at real GDP, by basing the calculations on production capacity and output, then China surpassed the US GDP in 2008.
Today, almost everything purchased in North America is made in China, and while North America and Europe spiral into exponential economic decay, China has grown exponentially and carries no significant debt. Yet the western economic cartel (the US, UK, the Commonwealth of countries, Europe and Japan) are in business with the Chinese state. They funded China’s growth and opened all the western markets to them.
Desperation
Desperation crept into the globalists plans in 2019 when Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election seemed likely even though their massive attempts to smear him failed to dissuade the majority of American people from voting for him.
So, the Globalists took matters into their own hands and unleashed a global plandemic which was adopted from the 2010 Rockefeller Foundations economic future plan of “Lock Step” and put into simulation on Oct 19th, 2019 at Event 201[12] hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with very special guest, George FU Gao [13], the Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; a Professor in the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; President of the Chinese Society of Biotechnology; and President of the Asian Federation of Biotechnology (AFOB) .
They turned the annual Influenza “A” & “B” into COVID-19 using a useless PCR test and then locked down the entire OECD world. The immediate result of lockdowns squashed oil demand while also driving the economy over the cliff.
To ensure the success of their COVID-19 plan the Globalists embarked on a massive censorship campaign all over the internet wherever important information showed itself and debunked the globalists COVID narrative. Mainstream media will not cover alternative views and so the important information by doctors and professionals was censored and kept from the majority of the population.
To ensure that Nationalist Donald Trump did not win the 2020 Presidential election, they used the excuse of the COVID plandemic as a reason to submit “Mail-in votes”. Millions of ballots were created and untraceable which of course can rig an election in their favour. It looks like they were successful.
I think if Trump was on the Globalists side, the cartel wouldn’t have screamed bloody murder day in day out for 4 years and then blatantly steal the US election when Trump was winning by a landslide…it shows that the globalist deep state or "economic cartel" was desperate to get rid of him.
What comes next?
It’s all about the future of economics and so even if Donald Trump is part of the Globalist gang, I do believe that Trump was trying to save part of the USA from the monster crash that is coming…
Totalitarian China rises as the Global technological leader with no debt, and they are revered as a model by the World economic forum and the Global Economic Cartel.
The USA, Europe and the rest of the World will not escape an economic depression without an oil supply that is cheap, abundant and readily available...the age of oil has come to an abrupt end because the point of peak that we are at now can no longer sustain consumer economic growth with a population that continues to grow while using finite resources.
Those in control of global economics, are not prepared to give up their hold on power, and so they would rather lead you to slaughter than tell you the truth.
If oil is directly responsible for the rise in human population, and it is, then it is also true that a decrease in oil will result in a decline of the human population. Everything we use in daily life is based on oil. A terminal decline in oil guarantees job losses, economic depression, global civilian unrest, war, famine and disease.
The COVID lockdown with unsafe mandatory vaccines and the coming Economic Reset is part and parcel to plans made to get rid of massive amounts of oil demand, capital and human population.
So, if we are to survive what’s to come in 2021, information is important as well as cooperation with each other. We cannot allow those in power to create and dictate draconian laws that treat us as worthless prisoners and cannon fodder, so we are going to have to stand up, take control and seriously redefine what really matters to us in life if we are to rebuild our communities and navigate the storm that is coming.
-------------------------------------
LINKS:
[01] The Great Reset
[02] PCR Test Deception
[03] 2020 US Election Registered Voters
[04] Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
[05] Canada Under Siege - Part 1 - The Tar Sands, Free Trade, & Government
[06] Libya
[07] If You Don't Understand Peak Oil Or Think It Is Not For Real - See This Video
[08] Peak Oil Explained Simply
[09] Trouble in the World’s Largest Oil Field “Ghawar”
[10] 2013 Dec 24 - Peak Oil is here and it will Break Economies - BP Geologist
[11] Sustainability 101: Exponential Growth - Arithmetic, Population and Energy
[12] EVENT 201
[13] George FU Gao
Additional Links:
Why COVID-19 was used to bring down the Global Economy
Collapse – Michael C Ruppert
The Great Reset
Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030
Inaugurating the “New World Order” via the “Great Reset”
Empty streets vs jubilant crowds: Stark contrast between NYC & Wuhan on NYE provokes envy & accusations
Without fear of death: Xi Jinping orders Chinese army to be ready to fight ‘at any second’
2016 Apr 05 - Saudi Arabia’s Terminal Decline
2016 May 11 - Amir Handjani on RT about Saudi Arabia replacing their influential oil minister in a major shake-up
2010 Jan 02 - Road to Endless War (Part 5) – The Tar Sands and Nuclear Energy
The US, China and Peak Oil
[03] 2020 US Election Registered Voters
[04] Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development
[05] Canada Under Siege - Part 1 - The Tar Sands, Free Trade, & Government
[06] Libya
[07] If You Don't Understand Peak Oil Or Think It Is Not For Real - See This Video
[08] Peak Oil Explained Simply
[09] Trouble in the World’s Largest Oil Field “Ghawar”
[10] 2013 Dec 24 - Peak Oil is here and it will Break Economies - BP Geologist
[11] Sustainability 101: Exponential Growth - Arithmetic, Population and Energy
[12] EVENT 201
[13] George FU Gao
Additional Links:
Why COVID-19 was used to bring down the Global Economy
Collapse – Michael C Ruppert
The Great Reset
Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030
Inaugurating the “New World Order” via the “Great Reset”
Empty streets vs jubilant crowds: Stark contrast between NYC & Wuhan on NYE provokes envy & accusations
Without fear of death: Xi Jinping orders Chinese army to be ready to fight ‘at any second’
2016 Apr 05 - Saudi Arabia’s Terminal Decline
2016 May 11 - Amir Handjani on RT about Saudi Arabia replacing their influential oil minister in a major shake-up
2010 Jan 02 - Road to Endless War (Part 5) – The Tar Sands and Nuclear Energy
The US, China and Peak Oil
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for commenting on this post. Please consider sharing it on Facebook or Twitter for a wider discussion.