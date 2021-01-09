American Coup 2021

By: Stewart Brennan
As the smoke clears after the events in Washington DC, on January 6th, 2021, it is clear that the USA has emerged not only as a divided nation but one that sits on the cusp of totalitarianism, as new laws and additional funding for security proposed by Joe Biden are being drafted to take care of anyone that dares to protest against election rigging and his new regime.
75 Million Voters Declared Terrorists
Joe Biden rages,[01] “They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists,”.
Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also chimed in, calling for Trump to be impeached and echoed Biden's remarks in calling the rioters “terrorists.”, she went on to say, “The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” and are now calling for the “Impeachment”[02] of Donald Trump for Inciting an Insurrection…
Biden’s and Pelosi’s claims are not true of course as they are solely based on their hatred of Donald Trump who had the audacity to question the election results and bring about proof of election fraud to Capital Hill for an electoral college showdown that the democrats would have surely lost on January 6th.
The fact is, that the integrity of the entire American Election System is in question for several major irregularities that allow for voter fraud. Seventy-Five million people voted for Trump, the most ever in History for a sitting president and more than Obama ever got. What everyone saw on November 3rd, 2020 was a landslide victory for president Trump that was turned to a defeat by millions of mysterious mail-in ballots that swung the election in favour of Joe Biden in the wee hours of the morning on Nov 4th, 2020.
When the call for recounts were denied in the suspect ridings, voters placed their hopes on the state justice systems to render an honest judgement for vote verification but were denied and let down by the justice system in each state. American citizens became more outspoken and determined for justice because all of their petitions for a fair and honest recount were denied in what is potentially the most blatant voter fraud and cover up in American History.
January 6th, 2021 was the last chance for Donald Trumps followers to have their voices heard by the deaf establishment that fought against them every step of the way and so thousands of American’s descended on the Capital to make sure their voices were heard. The Biden establishment knew that they didn’t stand a chance if Donald Trump’s Republican’s stood up to present their evidence and thus deny the 2020 election certification.
That’s where strange things began to happen, Capital Police and security let the protesters in through the gates, [03] and there wasn’t a very large number of security agents on duty either, even though they knew tens of thousands of people had arrived in DC to rally at the Capital building. Security was minimal in the Capital of the most secure country in the world…
Then we saw, as with all mainstream televised protest events, agent provocateurs engage the few security agents on hand. That’s when the terrorist and insurrection narrative began. The majority of people were peaceful and exercising their right to protest. Wouldn’t you, if doubt was cast on your electoral system and all pleas for an honest recount were denied?
A handful of idiots or paid disrupters allowed the Democrats to point fingers at the President and blame him for inciting a riot…their outrageous claims of course were not true but it stopped the electoral college from voting. Trump asked everyone at the Capital to remain peaceful but as he was delivering tweets, twitter was deleting them just as fast.
--------------------------
LINKS:
[01] Don't dare call them protesters - Biden brands Capitol rioters ‘Domestic Terrorists’
[02] House Democrats leak draft of Trump IMPEACHMENT for ‘inciting insurrection’
[03] Capital Police Led Protesters through the Gates
[04] Facebook extends Trump account ban for AT LEAST 2 weeks, citing Capitol riots
[05] Twitter Suspends Donald Trump’s Account
[06] VP Biden - We forced EU states to impose sanctions on Russia
Additional LINKS:
01 - Biden likens Cruz, Hawley to Nazi propagandist Goebbels, says they share blame for inciting violence
02 - Pelosi consults with military brass on how to keep NUCLEAR CODES out of Trump’s hands
03 - Edward Snowden, others warn of consequences to Trump’s Facebook ban
04 - Trump ‘fuels insurrection’ & must be BANNED from social media, says Michelle Obama amid US press chorus calling for censorship
05 - Mainstream journalist sets off alarm bells as he calls for ‘cleansing’ of Trump supporters
06 - Twitter’s ban of US President Donald Trump evokes shadow of Orwellian corporate dictatorship
07 - Twitch follows Facebook, bans Donald Trump to ‘protect our community,’ Shopify also bans affiliated stores
08 - Facebook forces WhatsApp users to share their personal data… or get off the platform
09 - ‘Not a day longer’ - Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately
10 - Trump White House disavows ‘violent rioters’ at US Capitol, says it’s ‘time to unite’ under Biden
11 - Clinton, Obama & Bush ashamed of ‘3rd world banana republic’ DC riot as Dems seek to impeach Trump for inciting ‘insurrection’
12 - Homeland Security Committee wants all ‘domestic terrorists’ who besieged US Capitol placed on FBI no-fly list
13 - Capitol rioters may be charged with sedition & insurrection, all options ‘on the table’ says Justice Department
Eventually, Donald Trump’s Republican party showed their deep state allegiance and abandoned their President “and their voters” by certifying the election results without presenting their evidence of ballot irregularities. They proclaimed Joe Biden as the President elect.
The mainstream media, Democratic party, and social media owners fought to deny the American people an honest recount and verification. To me, that proves they’re guilty of fraud and involved in an elaborate cover up. The election results simply don’t add up.
The voter turnout in 2020 is claimed to be 66.3% where supposedly, 155 million people at minimum voted for Trump or Biden.
Donald Trump = 74.2 Million votes
Joe Biden = 81.3 Million votes
This number does not include spoiled ballots or votes for other candidates. So, if we ignore the unreported and do a bit of math, to find out the number of registered voters in 2020, we find it would be approximately 232.7 million people. That’s an increase of 75 million people registered to vote verses the 2016 official total of 157.6 million registered voters of the 245.5 million eligible voters in 2016. The number of eligible voters in 2020 is not available…
Donald Trump believed he had allies in his party and that they would stand up and do the right thing by bringing the evidence of a stolen election to Capital Hill. However, as the American people made their way to the halls of injustice, hysteria broke out as did a dystopian narrative played professionally by actors, politicians, repugnant media and social media platforms.
Right on cue, the ministry of propaganda (ie: the Mainstream Media) started spinning lies to paint a dystopian picture of what took place in Washington. No surprises however since the mainstream media has attacked Donald Trump consistently for four years. What better way to tie up their four-year rabid hysterical opinions of Donald Trump than to paint him as a radical leader of domestic terrorism…a label that was also meant for all 75 million of Donald Trumps followers, to shame them for following him.
Of course, none of the story or narrative that the mainstream media said were true, but there are a lot of American people who believe everything the mainstream media says.
The truth surrounding what took place in Washington DC was very different from the picture that the mainstream media painted of the scene at the Capital building. In fact, I would say that for years, mainstream media has been guilty of dividing the United States into two camps and then, in one brief moment of voter frustration, the media attacked and destroyed the American nationalist movement, leaving only the dystopian Bi-party deep state standing.
Mainstream media are calling it “one of the darkest days in our nations history”, a day that will “live in infamy”. I agree with that statement but not for the same reasons. I say that January 6th, 2021 will be remembered as the day when the United States fell from a democracy into a totalitarian state staged by a well orchestrated coup on the President of the United States and 75 million voters by a collusion of political and economic business interests.
Most of what happened on that day was peaceful, orderly and calm with the exception of a small faction that seemed to appear for the cameras and for aggrandizing a hidden narrative that was eventually exploited by those who stole the election.
Also playing a major role in this dystopian coup on the American people were the owners of Facebook [04] (Mark Zuckerberg) & Twitter [05] (Jack Dorsey) who banned Donald Trump from using their platforms. They believed that they were justified in banning the leader of the United States from communicating with the American people and the world. Is it possible that they are more powerful than the US government or the leader of the United States?! How outrageous! What audacity, because by doing so, they also labeled Donald Trump a terrorist leader…What right do they have to ban the Leader of the United States from using social media platforms to communicate with the American people and the world?! This only proves that they were part and parcel of a major political coup.
In the end, everyone connected to the power structure turned on Donald Trump which just goes to show, that you cannot trust the rats in Washington regardless of the political party nor can you trust the ministry of propaganda that parades itself as the mainstream media and entertainment industry.
Not only do the supporters of Donald Trump feel that the election was rigged and stolen from them, their right to protest and challenge the results were also taken away. I'm looking at how 75 million American voters feel right now, especially the ones who were already economically disenfranchised but are now also politically disenfranchised by a two-party den of snakes who stabbed them in the back, rigged the election, denied their right to challenge the results and then called them domestic terrorists when they gathered to protest.
Donald Trump and his supporters will most likely be censored in the next few weeks as well, while being denied their rights to protest.
I'll tell you what that means, it means that down the road, the anger of Trump’s supporters will fuel a rebellion and a physical break up of the United States. These people have been shit on by the mainstream media, politicians from both parties and the brainwashed minions who believe whatever they are told by figures in the media and entertainment industry. Some of those disenfranchised Americans are going to get really angry, make a rallying call and become their state representatives that people can rally too...
Who dares to look them in the eye and brush this off with hubris? Especially when the rest of the economy drops out from under your feet in the coming economic reset promised by the financiers of the deep state...
The betrayal of the country is not by Donald Trump and his supporters, the betrayal of the country is by the insane mainstream media who spin lies and propaganda, the Democratic party and the Republicans that turned on their own leader, and the social medium owners that have rolled out censorship on free speech and differing opinion. It all amounts to the same type of events in the final days of every dystopian, totalitarian regime in past history, their end.
The United States is not “United”, it has dissolved into a dystopian one party political economic deep state whose leader, Joe Biden, promises to crack down on all those opposed, labeling them domestic terrorists. What is that but a witch hunt by a totalitarian despot.
And if you think his domestic policy is going to be bad, wait till you see his foreign policy when he “INSISTS” [06] other nations do what he tells them or else…this unstable tyrant will also have his finger on the nuclear button…we are definitely seeing the end of the United States but it just might also be the end of all of us…
On January 06th, 2021, corporate owners colluded with mainstream media, and a political organization to push a twisted coup on Donald Trump and the people of the united states.
In the end, everyone connected to the power structure turned on Donald Trump which just goes to show, that you cannot trust the rats in Washington regardless of the political party nor can you trust the ministry of propaganda that parades itself as the mainstream media and entertainment industry.
Not only do the supporters of Donald Trump feel that the election was rigged and stolen from them, their right to protest and challenge the results were also taken away. I'm looking at how 75 million American voters feel right now, especially the ones who were already economically disenfranchised but are now also politically disenfranchised by a two-party den of snakes who stabbed them in the back, rigged the election, denied their right to challenge the results and then called them domestic terrorists when they gathered to protest.
Donald Trump and his supporters will most likely be censored in the next few weeks as well, while being denied their rights to protest.
I'll tell you what that means, it means that down the road, the anger of Trump’s supporters will fuel a rebellion and a physical break up of the United States. These people have been shit on by the mainstream media, politicians from both parties and the brainwashed minions who believe whatever they are told by figures in the media and entertainment industry. Some of those disenfranchised Americans are going to get really angry, make a rallying call and become their state representatives that people can rally too...
Who dares to look them in the eye and brush this off with hubris? Especially when the rest of the economy drops out from under your feet in the coming economic reset promised by the financiers of the deep state...
The betrayal of the country is not by Donald Trump and his supporters, the betrayal of the country is by the insane mainstream media who spin lies and propaganda, the Democratic party and the Republicans that turned on their own leader, and the social medium owners that have rolled out censorship on free speech and differing opinion. It all amounts to the same type of events in the final days of every dystopian, totalitarian regime in past history, their end.
The United States is not “United”, it has dissolved into a dystopian one party political economic deep state whose leader, Joe Biden, promises to crack down on all those opposed, labeling them domestic terrorists. What is that but a witch hunt by a totalitarian despot.
And if you think his domestic policy is going to be bad, wait till you see his foreign policy when he “INSISTS” [06] other nations do what he tells them or else…this unstable tyrant will also have his finger on the nuclear button…we are definitely seeing the end of the United States but it just might also be the end of all of us…
