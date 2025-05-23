Friday, May 23, 2025
International Impact Book Awards Winner - The Shard of Asclepius
Hey everyone. I thought I’d share a little news with you.
On May 19th, 2025, I received word by email that my book, “The Shard of Asclepius” won the International Impact Book Awards (IIBA) category for Mystery / Thriller.
I was so shocked when I received the email that I wasn’t sure how to respond. The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Holy crap, is this real? Did I just actually win an award for my book?’ I then decided to check to see if the communication was real or not because, over the years, I’ve received so many spam and fishing emails that have told me I’ve won something, that I’ve become very skeptical of just about every email I receive. Especially today with the invasion of A.I. programs. I’m sure you’ve had similar experiences, right? That facial expression that comes with a sarcastic chuckle, ‘Ya right, I won something. Nice try.’
I then remembered that I entered a contest and went to the website…and there right in front of me, reality set in. I actually won an award! ‘Holy crap! It’s real!’
I then let out a big sigh of excited relief, realizing that my hard work has finally paid off. ‘I won an award!’ 😊
So, before I start bowing and thanking everybody I ‘ve ever known, for supporting or inspiring me, I want to thank IBBA for the amazing recognition they have given me with this award and for the huge confidence boost it has given me. A million thank you’s IIBA!
Oh, and for those reading this little message, don’t worry, I won’t thank the entire planet like at those award shows…at least, not until they’ve read, “The Shard of Asclepius.” 😉
Who knows, maybe this award will finally bring attention to this great story. If not, I’ll be writing anyways because it’s what I love to do, but if it does…
The second book is well underway which should be finalized and released early in 2026.
Thanks for listening to my little victory news!
