Important Book - The Activist Poet Volume IV

The Activist Poet Volume IV is more than a book of poetry; it is a deep philosophical and truthful look into the 21st century through the eyes of a poet, analyst, activist, and human being.
The poems and essays within this book, piece together some of the major topics and conflicts of 2025; pointing out their root causes and possible solutions.
The Activist Poet - Volume IV reaffirms poetry’s role as a transformative force, offering readers both a mirror to society and a map for change. This collection is essential reading for those who believe in the power of words to shape a more equitable and just world.
The Activist Poet - Volume IV
Available globally on Amazon
