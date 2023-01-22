The Last Swing of a Dying Empire

By: Stewart BrennanAlthough many already seem to know that a financial collapse is imminent, some may not know or see the whole picture due to the dystopian hysteria and blinding lies emanating from the wall of western mediums, governments and think tanks; a sickening noise with its roots in the lunatic asylums of the United States government.
To give a brief overview as to what the driving force of economic destruction is in the world as opposed to the insanity being echoed by our pathetic governments and mainstream media, (Tucker Carlson of FOX news seemingly being the exception), I will sum it up with a few brief points.
1. US Economic Growth & Consolidation
2. US Energy Demand
3. US Dollar Expansion
4. US Military Growth
5. US Corporate & Military Government
6. US Empire (800+ Military Bases)
7. US Wars, Coups and Sanctions
8. US Global Economic Dictatorship
9. US Economic Wars Against Powerful Nations
10. US Global Power Decline
11. US Unpayable Debt
12. US Empire Collapse and / or Global War
Ukraine
Right now, as most informed people know, Ukraine is the battlefield being used in a proxy war between US led NATO and Russia. A war in which Russia is going to win.
I know, I know, your government and news reports say that Russia is losing and that a united NATO helping Ukraine will certainly beat Russia. However, if one is bold and adventurous enough to look for the censored alternative sources that are not affiliated with the western propaganda mediums, then an entirely different picture unfolds which shows a completely different story. (For alternatives to the noise, See Global Research [01] Consortium News [02] Mint Press News [03] New Eastern Outlook [04] and Off Guardian [05])
Further investigation through the many interviews of the Ukrainian people affected by the US proxy war conducted by investigative reporters ON THE GROUND in the Donbas region of Ukraine / Russia also tells a different story than western mainstream news. (See Patrick Lancaster [06] Alina Lipp [07] and Eva Bartlett [08]) And so the alternative circles that discuss these topics from a position of greater knowledge, offer a more rounded view on which to form your opinions. (See The Duran [09], The Saker [10] Southfront [11] and 21st Century Wire [12])
Without a clear uncensored picture, no one can truly make a sound decision unless presented with all the facts, right? Unless of course you’ve done a 360-degree research and dared to read and listen to what the west is censoring. Common sense and critical thinking can then connect the dots to a realistic picture which is much more palatable to what mainstream medias are reporting.
The United States and NATO, an organization filled with European vassal states controlled and occupied by the American economic system, who are driving a massive sanctions war on Russia, are currently in meltdown mode in the knowledge that they are losing the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. led energy sanctions war that NATO countries are driving on Russia has backfired on them bigtime, and so the economic destruction of Europe is now underway as the US has forced all EU and NATO nations to impose sanctions on Russia or face economic consequences.
As the world falls into economic collapse due to the massive disruption in economic supply lines that the energy sanctions cause, Europe leads the way as there is no replacement for Russian Gas and oil, the energy which powers economics.
The destruction of the Nord Stream one and two gas pipelines from Russia to Germany by the west was a terrorist attack and the US government's exclamation point to Germany and to anyone else in Europe that dares to defy the American economic policy.
Germany was once the economic powerhouse of Europe, but not anymore as their economy is now heading for total collapse without a cheap supply of gas and oil.
Occupied Germany
Since the end of World War II, the United States has occupied Germany and never left. In doing so, the U.S. Government has had the final say on every geo-political and geo-economic trend in the country. I suppose it would be considered foolish or unwise for an occupied country to think about any type of independence, especially when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers occupy their nation. But then, Germany seemed to have its own independent economic decision making, which made it the power-horse of the European Union…that is until the US government disapproved of Germany’s growing energy and economic ties with Russia.
What little independence that German business leaders made over the past few decades has been destroyed by U.S. policy. Today, destruction of the German economy is almost complete due to the sanctions on Russia that Joe Biden said that the Americans “Insisted” [13] their European vassals implement on Russia. No doubt there were a few threats to occupied Germany and then came the destruction of the Nord Stream one and two pipelines which Biden promised would be destroyed [14] during a press conference with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington on Feb 07th, 2022.
Where has U.S. occupation brought Germany today? There is a massive contraction in their economic viability which means they will most likely be consumed into the American maw of economic consolidation and dictatorship with no way out but a popular revolution from the German people.
The same situation is playing out right across Europe as the US drags the entire block of nations down with them into the economic abyss and possible war with Russia.
The Energy Shift
Russia is the largest energy producer in the world so forcing Europe and the world to not buy Russian energy creates upheaval throughout the global economy. Nations are faced with an economic ultimatum; [A] economic disaster if they follow the American government dictates due to loss of energy streams to feed their economies or [B] economic sanctions by the United States government if they do not obey.
Those who obey are given a front row seat on the American road to collapse as the high cost of energy and soaring inflation go hand in hand with soaring U.S. dictatorship and debt.
Although in the past, refusing an American government dictate would prove perilous due to U.S. military dominance, it is not the case today, as many nations are seeing an alternative option for economic viability and protection as Russia and China stand up against U.S. global economic dictatorship. Russia and China are not only standing up against the Americans, they are much stronger together. The Russians are much more advanced and years ahead of the Americans in the military sphere, while China has become the anvil of industry with advanced technology, telecommunications, and business sense.
Russia’s SARMAT ICBM’s, their hypersonic missiles, and S-500 missile defense systems are far superior than the older outdated American weapons, while the Chinese have emerged as an advanced technological nation that has checkmated the US economic model of parasitism.
Seeing this new option, nations around the world have made their decisions to survive economically and defy US sanction dictates on Russian energy, with the exception of Europe, the U.K. and the commonwealth of nations it seems, who’ve decided that riding on the American road to collapse would be great fun.
In essence, the world is no longer a unipolar American World Order but a multipolar world where two economic spheres are now present. {A} The US and all its NATO vassal’s trading in U.S. dollars, and {B} the rapidly growing B.R.I.C.S. sphere (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) that has a number of new applicants already trading with each other in their own currencies.
Now that Saudi Arabia is going to sell its oil to China in China’s own currency [15] instead of U.S. dollars, the momentum of excluding the U.S. dollar in business transactions between nations is quickly expanding. Panic is unfolding, as the NATO nations under the US economic yoke have been trying to drum up more weapons for Ukraine during the 2023 World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos Switzerland. It seems that they believe that if they pull together and drive Russia to defeat in Ukraine, they will somehow solve their energy and economic problems.
There is no doubt that momentum in global economics, which relies on oil and gas energy, has shifted away from the U.S.A. and you can also be sure that the more wounded the U.S. government gets, the more vicious it will become.
Although the economic downturn with its soaring inflation and high cost of energy have begun to light the fires of rebellion across Europe, the European governments seem to be focused on winning a losing war in Ukraine rather than focusing on the well being of their own people. Three years of totalitarian mandates with a brutal enforcement of them should have convinced people in NATO countries that their governments really care for them…right?
The solution for the European leaders is actually quite simple, but they seem to be hypnotized into committing economic suicide with the United States and destroying their own nations, when all they need to do is to stop following U.S. dictates and look to their own economic survival. After all, Europe does not need the U.S. to supply them with oil and gas if they can forge their own foreign policy and make deals with the oil producing nations next door, such as Russia, Iran and the many other oil and gas producers in the region where more than 72% of the worlds recoverable oil is.
However, if the E.U. countries continue to obey American dictates, well, there won’t be any hope for economic relief anytime soon, if ever…and the longer they take to do the right thing, the more damage they will do to their own nations.
Soon, Russia will win the war in Ukraine while European borders will be flooded with additional economic refugees (already the case) which of course adds an additional burden to their already collapsing social programs, healthcare and economies.
What will the NATO nations do if the economically wounded American animal who controls NATO decides they will make their war in Ukraine against Russia their final military stand? Europe just gave away a bulk of their weapons to Ukraine and don’t have the ability to defend themselves…The panic and anxiety around this very question is now spreading amongst the most vocal antagonists [16].
LINKS:
[01] Global Research
[02] Consortium News
[03] Mint Press News
[04] New Eastern Outlook
[05] Off Guardian
[06] Investigative Journalist – Patrick Lancaster
[07] Investigative Journalist – Alina Lipp
[08] Investigative Journalist - Eva Bartlett
[09] The Duran
[10] The Saker
[11] Southfront
[12] 21st Century Wire
[13] VP Joe Biden insisting EU impose sanctions on Russia (2014 - Oct 3rd)
[14] Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine - (2022 Feb 7th)
[15] Saudi Arabia ready to ditch dollar in trade – Finance Minister
[16] Poland threatens ‘coalition’ to overcome German stance on tanks – PM
Additional Links:
[A]Press TV - Iran
[B] Russia Today
