Visual display of poverty and immigration

(The Video is from 2010)
Mass immigration is currently destroying western economic and social structures in 2023.
Pre COVID (2012 – 2019) and now post COVID (2022 – 2023), our western leaders have been bringing in millions of immigrants into our western nations. Western nations which are drowning in debt and collapsing economically due to economic contraction, high inflation and energy costs. Housing is not affordable for the people of our nations. Food prices have inflated 150% energy costs are soaring and everywhere we are seeing poverty encroach. Our social programs have become targets for reduction while our governments bring more people in and put them on our social programs which our countries feed through government budgets with borrowed money from private banks that puts us in greater debt. Our social programs were not made for the huge influx of immigrants especially when our countries are in economic decline. The massive poverty in our nations should be addressed first. The immigration must stop!
To stop mass immigration into western countries, western governments need to stop vassalizing those weaker countries into systemic poverty through their program of total submission to western corporate, political, economic and military tyranny...let those countries evolve on their own and let them sort out their own problems. There will not be a need for immigration if nations of people were allowed their own freedom to exist and evolve.
In truth, America and its western NATO vassals have been the destroyer of worlds, not the saviors of them. We, the people of the western nations need to stand up, take control of our nations and stop the reckless, out of control destruction of other nations around the world by our governments, including our own countries.
Corporate greed continues to be the major driver of poverty around the world and at home due to western banking greed and the exponential nature of corporate growth requirements with their shareholder payouts. It’s time to put an end to it.
It is also important for over populated countries to get a handle on their own problems as they become more independent. Stability is what we should all be after.
~ Stewart ~
