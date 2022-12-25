Russia has no choice but to defend its interests and people – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin © Sputnik / Russian Presidential Press Office
Source: RT
The country's opponents keep relying on the ‘divide and conquer’ principle, the president says
Russia's actions regarding the conflict in Ukraine are aimed at defending the country's interests and its people, President Vladimir Putin has stated.
“I’m convinced that we’re moving in the right direction. We’re protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. We simply have no other choice but to protect our citizens,” he told the Rossyia 1 channel on Sunday.
The Russian leader recalled that since 2014 Moscow has sought a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Kiev, however, directed by the West, has shown no willingness to negotiate.
“The policy of our geopolitical opponents lies at the core of it all, aimed at pulling Russia – historical Russia – apart. ‘Divide and conquer’ – that’s what they have always tried to do, and they are trying to do it now,” he said.
Meanwhile, Moscow has a different priority, as its goal is “uniting the Russian people,” Putin stressed. Russia remains eager to discuss “acceptable solutions” with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, the president said. “It’s not us who reject negotiations, but them,” he added.
Putin was also asked about the planned delivery by Washington of a Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine. “Of course, we’ll wipe them out, 100%,” he responded. The US government pledged to supply Ukraine with one battery of the advanced MIM-104 Patriot long-range anti-missile system, which requires dozens of trained personnel to operate. The course usually takes months to complete.
Moscow has long decried deliveries of Western arms to Kiev, saying that they only prolong the conflict and increase the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and the US-led NATO bloc.
Putin sets out key political goal
Moscow wants to unite the Russian people, the president said
Moscow is seeking to bring together the Russian people, as opposed to the West, which has always been trying to dismantle the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
Speaking to TV channel Rossiya 1, the Russian leader pointed out that, despite Moscow’s attempts to settle all emerging disputes with the West peacefully, some of its counterparts on the global stage have always had other plans.
According to Putin, the Ukraine crisis is a result of the policies of Moscow’s “geopolitical opponents” who have sought to split Russia.
“‘Divide and rule’ - they have always tried to do this, they are trying to do it now. But our goal is something else. It is to unite the Russian people,” he said.
At the same time, the president indicated that he does not believe that, amid the conflict with Kiev and a stand-off with the West, Moscow has found itself close to a red line.
“I don't think it's that dangerous. I believe that we are moving in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people,” he noted, signaling that Russia is still ready to talk about acceptable solutions “with all the participants in this process.” However, he added, “it’s they who refuse negotiations, not us.”
Earlier this week, Putin said that Moscow is facing almost all of NATO's military potential in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, adding that Russia’s “strategic opponents” have for many centuries tried to “cut down” and “break up” Russia, because they believe the country is “too big” and poses a threat.
Despite the ongoing fighting between Moscow and Kiev, he described Ukrainians as “a brotherly people.” “Everything that is happening is a tragedy. Our common tragedy. But it is not the result of our policies,” the president pointed out.
