I look back on the disaster that was 2021 and do not find much of anything good to talk about as it was a year in which online censorship metastasized while the world plunged into a lockstep fascism, where friendships ended, families broke up, and all the celebrations of life came to an end…in essence, it was the year the music died.
The one shining point in my own life was that I wrote and self published 2 prophetic books of poetry, politics and life experiences in 2021. An achievement I always knew, throughout my life, would come into being and baptize me into the age of despair…for better or worse.
Even though I was ready to publish in 2021, I did learn a hard lesson on the support I actually had when the books sparsely sold or did not sell, not even to old friends and acquaintances from the town I grew up in. Even so, the experience has not discouraged me from writing nor destroyed my spirit, but it has answered a number of questions I’ve had over the years when thinking back to those I once knew; but that’s what life is all about isn’t it, learning in full circle.
If I am to make a prediction for the year ahead, it is this; 2022 will be a defining year where people will either tear each other apart or join together against the common enemy that has driven the wedge between us. We will either descend further into social, political and economic collapse or we will stand up and face down the culprits and begin planning for a better world together.
However, as 2022 dawns, we have miles to go before progress is made, as the old world has not finished burning down yet. 2022 promises to take us all to a new level of insanity where curfews, lockdowns and a host of mandatory restrictions descend on the population through mandatory inoculations, vaccine passports and severe punishments for not obeying government dictates.
In the madness that continues to unfold, there will be those that side with these government dictates and condemn family and friends to the gallows of oppression and poverty in the process, yet still believe they are on a moral high ground after doing so. For them, there is little you or I can do, as enlightenment is not a given. They too must play their part in what will come.
All we can do is stand our ground knowing that more will join our movement when the fist of oppression continues to squeeze the life out of our communities. We did not break in 2021, and we will not break in 2022. We will instead get stronger, and therein is our hope.
A hopeful toast to 2022, “Here’s hoping that the masses will awaken against the oppression we all face. May 2022 be the year of rebuilding, a time for truth, education and compassion. For in these three pillars of community is awareness, unity, and a future for everyone.”
May the light shine in dark places,
put bright smiles on our faces,
may these songs rekindle the heart,
may this year bring us a new start.
Happy New Year everyone!
From me, Stew,
“The Activist Poet.”
